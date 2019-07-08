1. The John Deere Classic
The renowned John Deere Classic returns to TPC Deere Run Monday through Sunday. TPC Deere Run is an 18-hole golf course, 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis, operated by the PGA Tour as a member of its Tournament Players Club network of golf courses. Dustin Lynch will be featured in a charity concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. The standing-room-only concert benefits the Bonus Fund, which provides all 500-plus local and regional participating Birdies for Charity organizations an additional 5-10 percent bonus check to go along with the funds they raised through the program in 2019. Concert tickets start at $75 at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets for the John Deere Classic are available at www.vividseats.com, starting at $44.
John Deere Classic, Monday-Sunday, TPC Deere Run, Silvis. $44 and up.
2. Walcott Truckers Jamobree
From Thursday-Saturday, the 40th annual Truckers Jamboree will be held at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, 755 W. Iowa 80 Road, Interstate 80, Exit 284, Walcott. Since its inception in 1979, the event has celebrated America’s truck drivers. It includes the Super Truck Beauty Contest, more than 175 exhibits, an Iowa pork chop cookout, carnival games, live country music and Truck Olympics. Fireworks will be 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Musicians include Dani Lynn Howe & Band at 5 p.m. Thursday, with the Davisson Brothers Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Lindsay Lawler and Natalie Stovall at 5 p.m. Friday, Sawyer Brown at 7 p.m. Friday; and the Kentucky Headhunters at 1 p.m. Saturday.
10 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, Iowa 80 Truckstop, Walcott. Free
3. Artist Talk: Randy Richmond
From 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, artist Randy Richmond will talk about his work. Figge admission is free for the summer, with happy hour specials at the Figge Cafe beginning at 4 p.m. His exhibition, "Verisimilitude," features a series of 10 large-format photographs inspired by Western art historical tradition.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.
4. Music on the Lawn with Dave Rudolf
On Wednesday, hosted by Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, Dave Rudolf will provide a free family concert at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave, Moline. Guests are invited to dress for the beach-party atmosphere. Rudolf's interactive show will keep you swaying and singing along with his original songs and old favorites, too. Come at 5 p.m. for free family activities—old-fashioned games, a balloon artist and a face painter, plus you also can enjoy ice cream and lemonade from Lagomarcino's. Attendees also can bring picnics and blankets.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Deere-Wiman House, Moline. Free
5. I'm With Her
I'm With Her -- singer/songwriters Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan -- who perform mesmerizing harmonies, play Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Thursday. The venue is at 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are available at www.eventbrite.com
8 p.m. Thursday, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa. $35
6. Grand opening and ribbon cutting at Butterworth Dog Park
Dogs and their people are welcome to the grand opening of Butterworth Dog Park at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at 15th Street and 8th Avenue, Moline. Street parking is limited. Photo opportunities and giveaways will be featured.
5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Butterworth Dog Park, Moline. Free.
7. The Night People
This legendary Quad-City band has more than 50 years of experience. They play the best of the 1960s and early 1970s. The group has opened for national acts including Jimi Hendrix, Herman's Hermits and The Yardbirds. Music will begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and it's open to anyone ages 21 or older at no cover charge.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
8. "Something Intangible"
"Something Intangible" will be performed July 12-14 and 19-21 at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Rated "R," the story is set in 1941 Hollywood. Two very different brothers—one an extravagant visionary, the other a plain-speaking numbers man—run a movie studio famous for its cartoon dog, Petey Pup. Gifted Tony longs to move beyond Petey and create a feature-length animated film set to classical music. His loyal brother Dale manages everything: unrealistic budgets, unpredictable Tony and unrelenting deadlines while trying not to lose himself or his family in the wake of Tony's feverish genius. Tickets, available at www.purplepass.com, are $10 general admission..
July 12-14 and 19-21, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline. $10
9. Blackfoot Gypsies
The Blackfoot Gypsies will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $10 for this ages 21-and-older show by these Nashville, Tennessee-based rockers.
7 p.m. Sunday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10