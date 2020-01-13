Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. “Jersey Boys”
The musical “Jersey Boys” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. It’s the true-life musical about Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. (It does contain profane language and is recommended for age 12 and older.) Tickets are $40.50 and up at www.ticketmaster.com.
2. Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” in concert live to film
At 2 and 7:30 pm. Saturday, Jan. 18, the movie “Coco” will be shown, and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will perform live along with it at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at qcso.org, are $25-$80 for adults, $20-$55 for students.
3. The Rose Ensemble
The Rose Ensemble will perform 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15 adults, $10 students, are available through First Presbyterian at http://bit.ly/roseensemble. The inventive vocal ensemble works to reach young listeners with the sounds of medieval music and the dramatic telling of ancient stories. They sing a capella and play a variety of early string and percussion instruments, This performance is presented by the Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series.
4. Icestravaganza 2020
From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Icestravaganza 2020 will be presented at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Admission is free to the event is presented by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Features will include ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, kids’ activities and outdoor winter festivities. Five professional ice sculptors will be on hand to create sculptures around the theme “Aliens and Area 51.” Most activities will be outside, with some inside the Freight House.
5. Kris Lager Band with special guest The Other Brothers
The Kris Lager Band, with special guest The Other Brothers, will play 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $10-$50, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this show for ages 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.)
6. Skid Row with special guest Slaughter
Skid Row, with special guest Slaughter, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets, at $30-$60, are available at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/index.htmll Prices are $30-$60. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.
7. Whoozdads ~ Live @the Life
The Whoozdads, an acoustic group with veteran Quad-City musicians who play folk rock, blues, country and more, will play 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. There is no admission fee, but there is a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
8. Rozz-Tox Presents: Humbird
Humbird will play 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $5-$10 on a sliding scale. Doors open at 7 p.m. Humbird stretches between experimental folk and environmental Americana to embrace the unexpected.
9. Free film: “The Public”
The drama “The Public” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St, Rock Island. This movie is set in Cincinnati, Ohio, during an extreme winter cold snap. With nowhere else to go, some homeless individuals take shelter in the public library and refuse to leave. The movie is rated PG-13.
