Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

The Rose Ensemble will perform 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa St., Davenport. Tickets, at $15 adults, $10 students, are available through First Presbyterian at http://bit.ly/roseensemble . The inventive vocal ensemble works to reach young listeners with the sounds of medieval music and the dramatic telling of ancient stories. They sing a capella and play a variety of early string and percussion instruments, This performance is presented by the Quad City Arts' Visiting Artist Series.

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Icestravaganza 2020 will be presented at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Admission is free to the event is presented by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Features will include ice sculptures, live carving demonstrations, kids’ activities and outdoor winter festivities. Five professional ice sculptors will be on hand to create sculptures around the theme “Aliens and Area 51.” Most activities will be outside, with some inside the Freight House.