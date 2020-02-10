Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Aaron Lewis
Aaron Lewis will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Throughout his career, Lewis has topped the charts as front man of Staind and also gained a following as a county solo artist. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $70. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.
2. Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean will present his “We Back” tour, with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, at $35-$95, are available at www.ticketmaster.com
3. Texas Tenors
The Texas Tenors will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, are $35-$65. From Bruno Mars to Puccini, The Texas Tenors treat audiences to a blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music, with outstanding vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm.
4. The Blackstones Acoustic Trio
The Blackstones Acoustic Trio will perform 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tami, Steve and Joe will play light rock and acoustic pop. There’s a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
5. "P. S.: I Still Love Lara Jean” party
From 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Eastern branch of Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport, a “P. S.: I Still Love Lara Jean” party will be held to celebrate the fictional character from the Netflix “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” Throw on your best Lara Jean-inspired outfit, grab your box of unsent love letters, and make scrunchies, decorate love-letter bookmarks, sample Korean snacks, share chocolate-chip cookie recipes and discuss favorite romantic comedies.
6. Clay for kids
A “clay for kids” workshop will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $20, are available at sales.figgeartmuseum.org. Kids age 5-17 can explore basic hand-building techniques in this class offered the second Tuesday of each month through May. Registration is required.
7. Speed dating pet adoption
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, you can find your match when PetSmart, 5235 Elmore Ave., Davenport, will host Humane Society of Scott County pets — including dogs, cats, guinea pigs and rabbits — available for adoption, with staff on hand to help you find a pet that fits your lifestyle. Adoption fees are $105 for all dogs, $20 for cats older than 1 year and $75 for kittens less than 1 year old. You’ll need proof of income, a valid identification and renters will need landlord approval. If you are adopting a dog into a home with another dog, bring your dog for a meet-and-greet.
8. Havana Daydreamin’
From noon until midnight Saturday, Feb. 15, a tropical “Havana Daydreamin’” party will be held in downtown Davenport and at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Hosted by the Quad-City Parrot Head Club, which invites participants to break out the flip-flops and island gear for an afternoon and night of pub crawls, food, drink, and music, with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley. The Pirate Pub Crawl, with games and prizes, will be noon until 4 p.m. in the heart of downtown Davenport. The party continues from 6 p.m. until midnight in the River Center, with music from a Tom Petty tribute band, Jason Carl's Breakdown, and headlined by the Boat Drunks with special guest Nadirah Shakoor from Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band. Limited seating is available. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door: https://qcph.com/event/16th-annual-havana-daydreamin/?instance_id=60
9. CASI Valentine lunch
The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) will have a Valentine lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Bring a friend or a sweetheart to the annual lunch, with tickets at $9 per person, and enjoy a meal and music.
