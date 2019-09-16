Signature Soiree: A Night in Vienna
Hosted by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, the event will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The museum will be decked out in Viennese style. Tickets cost $100 and include dinner, performance and a live auction to benefit the symphony programs, with Maestro Mark Russsell Smith as the auctioneer. For tickets, go to https://qcso.org/event/signature-soiree-a-night-in-vienna/
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. $100
Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller
Michael Glabicki, singer/songwriter of Rusted Root, with Dirk Miller will play the Redstone Room 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. General admission is $17 in advance, $20 day of show, at www.eventbrite.com
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, River Music Experience, Davenport. $20.
Snow Leopard Day
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will observe Snow Leopard Day 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. A snow leopard can cover 50 feet in one leap -- that's as long as a school bus. You can learn more about this beautiful species with Zookeeper Chats at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a zoo naturalist activity station set up outside the snow-leopard habitat with activities and games. It’s part of admission: Ages 13-61, $9; seniors and active military, $8, and ages 3-12, $6.50; free for ages 2 and younger.
Snow Leopard Day, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Niabi Zoo. $9 and lower.
Fourth Annual Dixon Fire Department Car Show
The fourth annual Dixon Fire Department car show will be Saturday, Sept. 21, on Davenport Street in downtown Dixon, Iowa, rain or shine. Enter the show on Walcott Street (Y40). All other roads will be closed. Breakfast by the fire department will be available 7-11 a.m. for $8 adult and $4 for kids 5-12. Registration will be 8 a.m. until noon, with participant judging noon-1:30 p.m. For more information, call Steve Laughlin, 563-570-7340.
8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Dixon, Iowa. Free for spectators.
The Bucktown Revue, featuring the Andrew Collins Trio
The Bucktown Revue: Featuring the Andrew Collins Trio, will be hosted by Quad-Citiy Arts as part of its Visiting Artist Series at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Tickets at $14 are available at bucktown.rustmachine.com/. The Andrew Collins Trio boasts a collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chamber-grass and jazz.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Davenport Junior Theatre, Davenport. $14.
Strand of Oaks
Strand of Oaks, with Frankie Lee and Chicago Farmer, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $25-$30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Strand of Oaks is the rock project by songwriter and producer Timothy Showalter.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa. $25-$30.
Windy City Dueling Pianos
The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., downtown Rock Island, welcomes back the Windy City Dueling Pianos on Friday, Sept. 20. You‘ll enjoy high-energy live music played on two pianos by highly skilled and talented players. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show for this 18 and older performance. For tickets, call 309-786-7733, extension 2 or online at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, The Speakeasy, Rock Island. $15
20th annual Brew Ha Ha
The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities will host this annual beer-tasting for a cause festival noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring a commemorative tasting glass, craft brews, food and live entertainment in LeClaire Park, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. Before 2014, Brew Ha Ha was hosted by WQPT-Quad-Cities PBS since its inception in 2002. WQPT continues to benefit from a portion of the proceeds that also support other Quad-City charities. For 2019, proceeds also will support the Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund to assist downtown businesses with flood recovery. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com. Admission is $35 at the door, $30 in advance.
Noon Saturday, Sept. 21, LeClaire Park, Davenport. $35.
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot, in his "80 Years Strong" tour, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. His classic hits include “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin' Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” and “Rainy Day People,” among many others. His performance will feature his hits as well as some deep album cuts for his die-hard fans. Tickets, from $30 to $75, are available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre box office.
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $30 and up.