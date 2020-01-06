Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Head East
Head East will perform 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Tickets, at $20, are available at www.eventbrite.com. The legendary classic rock band Head East has a repertoire that includes their signature song “Never Been Any Reason.”
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, The Rust Belt, East Moline. $20.
2. Matt Barber Jazz Trio
The Matt Barber Jazz Trio will play 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Barber performs jazz, pop, and variety in a style reminiscent of Barry Manilow and Michael Buble, He will be joined by Quad-City musicians Tewanta Lopez, on keyboard and David Saelens on drums. Admission is free, but there is a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.
3. Anthony Gomes
Anthony Gomes will play high-voltage blues 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, from $15-$50, are available at www.eventbrite.com.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, River Music Experience, Davenport. $15 up.
4. "Twelfth Night" at the Village Theatre
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be performed at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Enjoy three interpretations of the classic comedy in shows for all ages. You can bring snacks and enjoy the free taco bar. There is no admission fee. First show starts at noon and ends at 2:35 p.m., the second at 3:15 p.m. and ends at 6:15 p.m., and the third starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
First show starts at noon, Sunday, Village Theatre, Davenport. Free.
5. Feeding Backyard Wildlife
Naturalist Becky Baugh from the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center will discuss feeding backyard wildlife, with an emphasis on backyard birds. The session will be 2-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Eastern Avenue Branch of Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Free.
2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Eastern Avenue Branch of Davenport Public Library, Davenport. Free.
6. Dada Trash Collage, Archeress
Dada Trash Collage and Archeress will play from 8-11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Admission is $5-10 on a sliding scale. Doors open at 7.
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $5-10, sliding scale.
7. Country Tradition
From 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Country Tradition will play at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. They perform all the top songs from favorite country artists, “back when country was country.” There is no admission fee. Because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor, you must be 21 or older to attend.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
8. Guided Mindfulness: Meditation in the Galleries
From 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, you can participate in guided mindfulness in the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants will be guided in ways to calm the mind and body, and to bring awareness to the present moment. Practitioners from the Prairie Oak Sangha and Prairie River Sangha will lead meditations in this free class. Registration is required; visit sales.figgeartmuseum.org
6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free; registration required.
9. Brown Bag Lunch and Learn - History of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum
The Rock Island Arsenal Museum collection documents the history of production at the Arsenal and the history of small arms. Key artifacts from the collection will be highlighted during a brown-bag lunch program from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the museum, 3500 North Ave., Rock Island. Included will be objects rarely on display. It's free. All visitors to the Arsenal must obtain a visitor's pass at the Visitor Control Center adjacent to the Moline Gate, 23 Prospect Drive.
Noon Monday, Jan. 6, Rock Island Arsenal Museum, Rock Island. Free.