BEST OF THE WEEK: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Paul McCartney's "Freshen Up" tour
The legendary Paul McCartney will play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, for the first time. In his previous "One On One" tour he performed for some 2 million fans around the world during 2016 and 2017. Tickets, starting at $245, are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and www.ticketmaster.com.
8 p.m. Tuesday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. Tickets $245 and up
2. "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress"
This rated-R story, set at an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, will be performed at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit. Tickets, at $8 for general seating, available at www.purplepass.com.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline. $8 general seating
3. Flag Day observance
6:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Free.
4. Rock the Lot at CASI
The second annual Rock the Lot at CASI, hosted Friday by the Center for Active Seniors and Senior Star at Elmore, will feature food trucks and live music at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Cody Road's Darrin Plett Unplugged plays at 6:30 p.m., with the Funktastic 5 at 8 p.m. $10 at the gate.
6:30 p.m. Friday, CASI, Davenport. $10
5. Brian Skow
Brian Skow will perform an eclectic set of music at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. As the keyboardist and lead singer of the recently defunct Sin City Orchestra, he performed classic rock, Motown, rhythm-and-blues and disco. Several of these songs remain on his set list, which includes added material. There's a $10 minimum purchase per person for this show for ages 21 or older.
7:30 p.m. Friday, The Grape Life, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase.
6. Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance"
Genesius Guild, Opera@Augustana, Opera Quad-Cities, and the St. Ambrose University Music Department have combined resources to present Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” in Allaert Auditorium at St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust St, Davenport. Adult general admission is $25; senior general admission (ages 55 or older) is $20. Admission is free for those with valid student identification. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com
7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Galvin Fine Arts Center, Davenport. $25
7. Jon and Ren: Gritty Dirty Blues Show
Jonathan Peters and Ren Edstrand, on harmonica and guitar, will play gritty, dirty blues at Gypsy Highway, 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport.
4:30 p.m. Sunday, Gypsy Highway, Davenport. Free
8. Tameca Jones
Tameca Jones, known as Austin's beloved "Empress of Soul," will be in concert Saturday at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E 3rd St, Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets, at $10, are available at eventbrite.com.
7 p.m. Saturday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $10
9. Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards
Presented by River Music Experience and Quad-City Arts, the band invites the whole family to celebrate the music of New Orleans as part of the American folk music heritage. Their repertoire includes “Throw Me Something Mista” and jazz standards such as “When the Saints go Marching In.” They'll play a concert at 1 p.m. Saturday on the indoor stage during the Juneteenth Festival at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. The group also will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Freight House Farmers Market Outdoor Stage, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.
1 p.m. Saturday, indoor stage at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, during Juneteenth Festival, and 11 a.m. Sunday, Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport. Free