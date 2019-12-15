Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

1. Arkansauce in a Redstone Room Guest List Series show
Akansauce will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in a free show at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The Textures will open. Arkansauce is a four-piece string band from northwest Arkansas. They blur the lines between blue grass, "newgrass," folk Americana, country blues and funk. This season’s Guest List shows are supported by a grant from the Regional Development Authority. The Redstone Room is a standing-room-only concert venue with a limited amount of seating available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, River Music Experience, Davenport. Free.
2. “Sounds of the Season” Advent Concert
“Sounds of the Season” will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main St., Davenport. St. Anthony's adult and children's choirs, along with its string ensemble and ukulele group, will perform. Admission is free.
3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Davenport. Free.
3. “Bandstand”
The American musical “Bandstand” will be performed live at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Here’s the story: It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any other the nation ever has seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. Tickets, available at www.ticketmaster.com, are $40.50 and up.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, The Adler Theatre, Davenport. $40.50 and up.
4. Snowman Stories
All ages can enjoy “Snowman Stories” 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Fairmount branch of Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Participants can sing songs, read books and make a craft.
10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Davenport Public Library Fairmount Branch, Davenport. Free.
You have free articles remaining.
Hosted by Davenport Parks and Recreation, the seasonal holiday lights display continues at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The event is park-and-walk, and will be featured 5:30-9:30 p.m. until Jan. 4. Shows last 15 minutes and run every half-hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Directions: Enter on West 12th Street and follow the signs. Accessible parking is labeled and located directly across from the learning center. Exit by following the loop around the west side of the learning center and down Wilkes Avenue. Turn your radio to 107.5 FM to sync with the holiday lights music broadcast. (The show may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy, so viewer discretion is advised.)
5:30 p.m. until Jan. 4, Fejervary Learning Center, Davenport. Free.
6. Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown
A “Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown” will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Skellington Manor Event Center, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $42.50 and include dinner buffet and show. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance of show. The comedy whodunit is set in a trailer park, where someone might not live to see the New Year.
6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Skellington Manor Event Center, Rock Island. $42.50.
7. Breakfast with Santa
Skate City QCA & Laser Tag Alley, 1140 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, will feature breakfast with Santa 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 21. Cookie decorating, donuts, juice and fresh fruit will be part of the fun. Admission is $8.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Skate City QCA & Laser Tag Alley, East Moline. $8.
8. Cat Yoga
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, cat yoga will be presented by QC Paws at Rock Island County Animal Shelter, 4001 78th Ave., Moline. (Cat yoga is held regularly at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the shelter.) A $5 fee gets you a spot on the floor with the cats. You can rent a mat for $1. Participants should arrive early, because doors will be locked at 5:30 p.m.
5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, Rock Island County Animal Shelter, Moline. $5.
9. Central Community Circle Tree Decorating and Caroling
A Central Community Circle tree-decorating and caroling will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at 1007 W. 6th St., Davenport. Sponsored by One Eighty, Cafe on Vine, Project Renewal, Humility Homes and Services Inc., Ecumenical Development Group, and Central Community Circle, with the help of Davenport Public Works, the event will include caroling, hot cider, cookies and fun for the whole neighborhood.
2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, Central Community Circle, Davenport. Free.