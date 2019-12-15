Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

Hosted by Davenport Parks and Recreation, the seasonal holiday lights display continues at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The event is park-and-walk, and will be featured 5:30-9:30 p.m. until Jan. 4. Shows last 15 minutes and run every half-hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. Directions: Enter on West 12th Street and follow the signs. Accessible parking is labeled and located directly across from the learning center. Exit by following the loop around the west side of the learning center and down Wilkes Avenue. Turn your radio to 107.5 FM to sync with the holiday lights music broadcast. (The show may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy, so viewer discretion is advised.)