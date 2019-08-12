1. Sweatstock Festival
The Sweatstock Music Festival will be Friday and Saturday at Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline. All musicians will be Quad-City area performers celebrating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with more than 20 sets on two stages, alternating between tribute and original music. Performances will include tributes to Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Janis Joplin & Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, the Grateful Dead, The Band, Johnny Winter and more. Quad-City bands will include Joe Marcinek, The Velies, Rude Punch, The Candymakers, Jordan Danielsen, Jason Carlson and the Whole Damn Band, Condor and Jaybird, The Dawn and Charlotte Boyer. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Tickets are $15 for a single day and $25 for a weekend pass, available at www.eventbrite.com
2. Eighth annual car, jeep and bike show
The eighth annual car, Jeep and bike show will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday at Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, hosted by CCKMA-QC and Dwyer & Michaels. The show has grown every year. This year, more trophies have been added, including Best Jeep, an extended show time and more street closures to accommodate crowds. Donations will be taken to raise money and awareness of finding a cure for cancer. Information: 309-269-2220.
3. Animal art show
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, an animal art show will be held at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The inaugural event will be in the Oceans Gallery. Art on display was created by animals, including their footprints, as well as a combination art that includes animal artistry with a touch of human artistry. Painting with non-toxic paint enriches activity for the animals, from paw prints and primate finger-painting to body rolls made by snakes. Presentations about animal enrichment will be 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the classroom adjacent to the gallery. Art will be $10 to $100 and beyond. A silent auction will be held with key animal-art pieces. All proceeds will go to enrichment devices for the animals. Admission is $9 for adults, $6.50 for children, $8 ages 62 and older and military.
4. Polyrhythms sixth annual Jazz and Heritage Fest
The sixth annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival sponsored by Polyrhythms will be Friday-Sunday. Hours will be 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. There will be a reading tent for kids on Saturday and free books will be distributed. The Teranga Drum Circle will begin at noon Saturday, with a variety of music and activities throughout the day and evening. Health forums will be inside the King Center on Saturday: Sickle cell anemia panel at 1:30 p.m. and African Americans and mental health, 2:45 p.m. Sunday's events will move to the Redstone Room at the River Music Experience in Davenport, beginning at 3 p.m. Free.
5. Davenport Police Association presents Cops and Cones
Stop by the large fountain at the south end of Vander Veer Park, Davenport, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday for a free ice cream cone and a meet-and-greet with Davenport police officers. Also, you can enjoy presentations by Alan Morrison and Rebecca Casad Music, Morrows Academy of Martial Arts and Beyond the Baseline. Davenport Morning Optimist Club, Whitey's Ice Cream, Great Midwest Sea Food, Sam's Club and Hi-Nee Huts are the sponsors.
The Viva La Divas Drag Show will be 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Circa ’21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The show is for those ages 18 and older. Tickets, at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, available at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
7. Craig Gerdes
Craig Gerdes will be in concert with his outlaw country sounds at 9 p.m. Friday at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets are $10 at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
8. Studebaker displays
Classic car lovers, now's your chance to see some finely styled history. The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club and Studebaker devotees from a five-state area will visit the Quad-Cities this weekend. At 6 p.m. Saturday, a free Studebaker showing will be held in the parking lot of North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge, where the Snack Shack will be open. Also, cars will be displayed for free public viewing in a parking lot at the corner of Cody Road and Dodge street in LeClaire (and perhaps elsewhere around town) from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday.
9. River Action's Floatzilla
Take part in the largest paddle-sport festival on the Mississippi River, and help set a new world record for the Largest Raft of Canoes/Kayaks. Experience the Mississippi River free of commercial barge traffic. All paddle crafts are welcome to participate, but only non-inflatable kayaks and canoes may participate in the world record attempt. $30 through Wednesday and $35 afterward at www.floatzilla.org
