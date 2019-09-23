You have free articles remaining.
Vintage football game
A vintage football game will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. The game will celebrate the 100th season of the NFL. The game will use 1920s rules, and players will wear replica uniforms and use a melon football. Additionally, 1920s cars will be on display. The concession stand will serve food and drink. Spectators, who should bring lawn chairs and blankets, are invited to dress in 1920s clothing. Newsies will distribute programs. Referees will wear 1920s-style shirts and hats.
1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Douglas Park, Rock Island. Free.
Charlie Daniels Band
The Charlie Daniels Band will play at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, Daniels has left an indelible mark on America's musical landscape. The hits of Daniels, 81, include “Uneasy Rider,” “Long-Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Tickets, available at www.rhythmcitycasino.com, are $30 to $60. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $30-$60.
Ghost Tales
Ghost tales will be told 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Col. Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal. Admission for this family-friendly event is $6 for adults; $4 seniors; and free for ages 12 and younger and active military. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Come before the main event at 7 p.m. to get a free guided tour of the house beginning at 5:30 p.m. Slightly spooky ghost stories will start at 7 p.m.
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Col. Davenport House, Rock Island Arsenal. $6
Mark Mulcahy, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, The Prime Movers, Flash In A Pan, FACS
A concert with Mark Mulcahy, Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, The Prime Movers, Flash In A Pan, FACS will be Friday, Sept. 27, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa. Tickets, at $25-$30 for this all-ages show, are available at www.ticketfly.com. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music 7-11 p.m.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa. $25-$30.
Salute the Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show
A Salute the Veterans Car & Motorcycle Show will be 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hy-Vee, 750 42nd Ave. Drive, Moline. Proceeds will go to a Quad-City veterans charity chosen by Hy-Vee. Among the features will be door prizes, and dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles. For more information, email hyveecarshow@gmail.com
8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Hy-Vee, Moline. Free for spectators.
The Tipi Gathering
A tipi gathering will be Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29, at Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave, Hampton, Illinois. Friday is a school group day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Students can see the tipis, learn history and experience the drum circle and dancing. Hours are 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call Mike, 309-203-1404. Admission is free.
Friday-Sunday, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Hampton. Free admission.
16th annual Hap’s Cruisin’ Into the Sunset car show
From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the 16th annual Hap’s Cruisin’ Into the Sunset car show will be held at Sunset Marina, 1309 Mill St., Rock Island. The event was started many years as a small get-together for friends. It has grown into a 200-plus car, truck, and motorcycle cruise to the marina for a day of fun, food and vehicle displays. Free food will be available while supplies last. Side dishes will be provided by Nagala. The event is described as a “big hot-rod cookout.” The event is not associated with any one group or club. Everyone is welcome. Free.
11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Free.
Echoes from Riverside
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Echoes from Riverside will be hosted by Moline Parks and Recreation Department at Riverside Cemetery, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Take a leisurely stroll back in time and visit with Moline’s early citizens, portrayed by Quad-City actors in costume. The theme is “Unsung City Leaders.” Performers will highlight a variety of contribution by women in the history of Moline, including business owners and suffragettes. Proceeds will help sustain and support Moline cemeteries. For more information, call 309-524-2435. The tour, which is about 90 minutes long, includes some uphill and uneven terrain. The first tour leaves at 1 p.m., with tours every 15 minutes. The last tour will leave at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with ages 12 and younger admitted free.
1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Riverside Cemetery, Moline. $5.
Pioneer Village Harvest Moon Song & Dance Fest
Enjoy traditional, ragtime, jazz and country music from the 1800s to the 1960s, along with food, dance and fun from noon-4:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove. The event is rain or shine, and festivalgoers are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be onsite. For more information, visit scottcountyiowa.com/conservation.
Noon-4:30 p.m., Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, Long Grove. Free