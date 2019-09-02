1. World Migratory Bird Day
World Migratory Bird Day, hosted by Quad-City Botanical Center and Nelson Chiropractic, will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. It's free and open to the public. Banding of wild birds will be among the activities that also will include the sport of falconry, with the Iowa Falconers Association, live raptors, information about pollution and contaminants, Christmas Bird Count Marathon, bird tour of the tropics and birding exhibitors.
10 a.m. Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free.
2. She Rocks Fest
She Rocks Fest, hosted by Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls and The Tangled Wood, is a music festival celebrating women. It will be 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Featured will be Been There Done That – an all-girl teen band from QC Rock Academy, Hum Hum & the Crash, a teen band from QC Rock Academy; My Finest Hour from Reno, Nevada; and Quad-City favorites Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls.
6 p.m. Friday, The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Free.
3. All-Ford cruise-in/show
Hosted by Quad-Cities Mustang Club and Dahl Ford Davenport, the all-Ford cruise-in will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Setup will be after 10 a.m. and the cruise will start at 11 a.m. Visitors and cars can come and go as they please. It's free and spectators are welcome.
11 a.m. Sunday, Dahl Ford, Davenport. Free.
4. Halloween Walk
A Rock Island Halloween Walk will be 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, presented by Statik Studio. All photographers and models are invited to meet in downtown Rock Island for a ghoulish time, starting at the band shelter area by Black Sheep. From there, groups will create photo shoots along the store fronts and alleys. It's billed as a way to meet other photographers and models. All photographers must make digital copies of photos available to models and volunteers.
6 p.m. Saturday, band shelter, Rock Island. Free.
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, will have its Greek festival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, beginning 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The festival shares the culture, food, and traditions of the Greek ethnic people with the community. Admission costs $2 for adults, children 12 and younger are admitted free.
4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. $2
6. Party in the Park, Prairie Heights Park
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Davenport will host a Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, 5600 Eastern Ave., Davenport. It features food, children’s activities, voter registration, an opportunity for neighbors to meet neighbors, and a chance to talk face-to-face with staff and council members. Admission is free.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, Davenport. Free.
7. Q. C. Gearheads 61 Kartway Cruise Night
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Q.C. Gearheads will be in Delmar, Iowa, for their sixth 61 Kartway Cruise Night. Cars will be parked on the infield of the race track and are encouraged to slowly cruise the track. No racing will be done, and there is no entry fee. The night will begin with a cruise from 5202 Brady St., Davenport to Delmar beginning at 5 p.m. Movies will be shown at dusk on a giant screen.
5 p.m. Saturday, from Davenport to 1578 Highway 61, Delmar, Iowa. Free.
8. Diggin’ It for the Dogs Fundraiser Volleyball Tournament
From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa will present a volleyball tournament at Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Prizes and drawings will be featured. Play starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $120 per co-ed team. You can pay the day of the event or you can pay beforehand through the rescue's PayPal link. To sign up, email ashleys@rufflifedogrescue.org with team name and level of play. Individual players are welcome, too.
9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, Davenport. $120 per team.
9. Car show and vendor fair
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, a car show, with the Clinton Area Rod Club, craft and vendor fair will be at Prairie Hills, 1701 13th Ave. N., Clinton. Admission is free. This family-friendly event will feature foods such as Holly’s Dogs, Glazey Donuts, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Mahala Sweet Treats and Deanna’s Java Hut.
10 a.m. Saturday, Prairie Hills, Clinton. Free.
1. World Migratory Bird Day
World Migratory Bird Day, hosted by Quad-City Botanical Center and Nelson Chiropractic, will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. It's free and open to the public. Banding of wild birds will be among the activities, which will include the sport of falconry, with the Iowa Falconers Association, live raptors, information about pollution and contaminants, Christmas Bird Count Marathon, bird tour of the tropics and birding exhibitors.
10 a.m. Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. Free.
2. She Rocks Fest
She Rocks Fest, hosted by Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls and The Tangled Wood, is a music festival celebrating women. It will be 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Featured will be Been There Done That – an all-girl teen band from QC Rock Academy, Hum Hum & the Crash, a teen band from QC Rock Academy; My Finest Hour from Reno, Nevada; and Quad-City favorites Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls.
6 p.m. Friday, The Tangled Wood, Bettendorf. Free.
3. All-Ford cruise in/show
Hosted by Quad-Cities Mustang Club and Dahl Ford Davenport, the all-Ford cruise-in will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dahl Ford, 1310 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Setup will be after 10 a.m. and the cruise will start at 11 a.m. Visitors and cars can come and go as they please. It's free and spectators are welcome.
11 a.m. Sunday, Dahl Ford, Davenport. Free.
4. Halloween Walk
A Rock Island Halloween Walk will be 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, presented by Statik Studio. All photographers and models are invited to meet in downtown Rock Island for a ghoulish time, starting at the band shelter area by Black Sheep. From there, groups will create photo shoots along the store fronts and alleys. It's billed as a way to meet other photographers and models. All photographers must make digital copies of photos available to models and volunteers.
6 p.m. Saturday, band shelter, Rock Island. Free.
5. “Our Big Fat Greek Festival”
The St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 31st Ave., Rock Island, will have its Greek festival Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, starting 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The festival shares the culture, food, and traditions of the Greek ethnic people with the community. Admission costs $2 for adults, children 12 and younger are admitted free.
4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. $2
6. Party in the Park, Prairie Heights Park
From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Davenport will host a Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, 5600 Eastern Ave., Davenport. It features food, children’s activities, voter registration, an opportunity for neighbors to meet neighbors, and a chance to talk face-to-face with staff and council members. Admission is free.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Party in the Park at Prairie Heights Park, Davenport. Free.
7. Q. C. Gearheads 61 Kartway Cruise Night
On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Q.C. Gearheads will be in Delmar, Iowa, for their sixth 61 Kartway Cruise Night. Cars will be parked on the infield of the race track and are encouraged to slowly cruise the track. No racing will be done, and there is no entry fee. The night will begin with a cruise from 5202 Brady St., Davenport to Delmar beginning at 5 p.m. Movies will be shown at dusk on a giant screen.
5 p.m. Saturday, from Davenport to 1578 Highway 61, Delmar, Iowa.
8. Diggin’ It for the Dogs Volleyball Tournament
From 8:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Ruff Life Dog Rescue of Illowa will present a volleyball tournament at Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, 4646 Cheyenne Ave., Davenport. Prizes and drawings will be featured. Play starts at 9 a.m. Cost is $120 per co-ed team. You can pay the day of the event or you can pay beforehand through the rescue's PayPal link. To sign up, email ashleys@rufflifedogrescue.org with team name and level of play. Individual players are welcome, too.
9 a.m. Saturday, Hawkeye Sportsbar and Grill, Davenport. $120 per team.
9. Car show and vendor fair
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, a car show, with the Clinton Area Rod Club, craft and vendor fair will be at Prairie Hills, 1701 13th Ave. N., Clinton. Admission is free. This family-friendly event will feature foods such as Holly’s Dogs, Glazey Donuts, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Mahala Sweet Treats and Deanna’s Java Hut.
10 a.m. Saturday, Prairie Hills, Clinton. Free.