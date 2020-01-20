Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. The Ultimate Elvis with Jason Shandor
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Jason Shandor will be in concert with his Ultimate Elvis show at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. General admission is $15, $25 for VIP, at www.ticketweb.com. In August 2010, Elvis Presley Enterprises held a contest in Memphis, inviting Elvis tribute artists from around the world. Shandor earned first place and Graceland named him the “World’s Ultimate Elvis.”
2. Story time on the Giant Screen: “The Snowy Day”
At 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, children and their families can enjoy "The Snowy Day" on the Giant Screen at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The beloved book, by Ezra Jack Keats, will be read on the Putnam's Giant Screen. The story follows Peter, who is filled with wonder when his neighborhood is blanketed during the season's first snowfall. A craft activity will be presented afterward in this free event recommended for children ages 3-6 and their families. Parents must attend with children. Arrive early - late arrivals will not be permitted in the theater.
3. “I Never Saw Another Butterfly”
The Black Box Theatre,1623 5th Ave., Moline will present “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” an inspirational play that shows how art can be used in times of tragedy. It is a collection of works by Jewish children who lived in a concentration camps. Tickets are available at theblackboxtheatre.com. Performances are Jan. 23 through Feb. 1. Tickets are $16 and $13.
4. Quarter Moon Tin Snips
The Quad-City band Quarter Moon Tin Snips will play traditional bluegrass music from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St, Rock Island. The group plays a range of secular and gospel tunes utilizing their driving rhythm and tight harmonies. Admission is free.
5. Hug-a-Book Dance Party
There will be free fun 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. Ages 5 and younger can dance to the beat with children’s library staff and earn golden penguin stickers in the winter reading challenge. Kids also can pick out a free book to take home, thanks to sponsorship from the Merrill Harris Hug-A-Book fund of the Rock Island Public Library Foundation.
6. 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service and Awards
From 10:30 a.m until noon, the 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service and Awards will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This year's theme will be, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." The event will feature a keynote speaker and a variety of performances and presentations in honor of King. For more information, call 309-732-2999. Admission is free.
7. RCC presents: Of Virtue and In Search of Solace
Of Virtue and In Search of Solace will play Tuesday, Jan. 21, at The Blackhawk Room, Bierstube Moline, 415 15th St., Moline. Tickets, available at www.evenbrite.com, are $10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
8. Quad-Cities Farm Show 2020
The 29th Quad Cities Farm Show, which began Sunday, Jan. 19, continues Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 20 and 21, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. It features more than 200 ag companies exhibiting long line, short line, seeds, supplies, chemicals, livestock equipment, grain handling, storage buildings, replacement parts, trucks, seed tenders and outdoor power equipment. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Free.
9. Country Dance with DJ Don Coker
A country dance with DJ Don Coker will be 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Road, Davenport. The public is welcome to “boot, scoot and boogie” on over. Admission is $7 at the door.
