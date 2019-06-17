1. Pentatonix in concert
The world-renowned a capella group Pentatonix will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The group first shot to stardom after winning the third season of the reality competition “The Sing-Off” in 2011.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline. Tickets $26 and up
2. Quad-City Music Guild "Beauty and the Beast"
Disney's musical spin on the beloved fairy tale continues through June 23 with Quad-City Music Guild performances at Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave, Moline. Admission is $11-16. More information and tickets are available at 309-762-6610 or go to QCMusicGuild.com
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline, $11 up.
3. RME's Summer Live@Five featuring the Bakersfield Outlaws
Kick off your weekend with free live music in the River Music Experience courtyard, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, with an all-ages show at the River Music Experience courtyard.
5 p.m. Friday, the Bakersfield Outlaws, RME Courtyard, Davenport.
4. Generations Band
The Generations Band will perform 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Faye's Field, 2850 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, as part of the Bettendorf Public Library eighth annual Outdoor Summer Concert Series.
Participants can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drinks, with food and drinks also available for purchase. In case of bad weather, the free concert will be inside the library.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Faye's Field, Bettendorf. Free.
5. Cade Foehner featuring Dawson Hollow
Musician Cade Foehner, featuring Dawson's Hollow, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The show is for ages 21 years and older. Foehner, a singer from Shelbyville, Texas, was finished in the top five on season 16 of "American Idol." Tickets, at $10, are available at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/.
7 p.m. Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $10
6. Lunch on the Farm in celebration of June as Dairy Month
This free event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday is for kids to learn about agriculture at Cinnamon Ridge Farms, 10600 275th Street, Donahue. Visitors can enjoy a nutritious dairy lunch including grilled cheeses. Activities will include farm tours, wagon rides and planting flowers. Donahue firefighters and North Scott FFA will serve food. Donations will go to their programs. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com
11 a.m., Lunch on the Farm, Cinnamon Ridge Farms, Donahue. Free.
7. Best of the Wurst competition
The second annual Best of the Wurst competition will be 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W 2nd St, Davenport. Attendees can sample sausage from local vendors, purchase other food and beer, enjoy music by the Guttenberg German Band and vote for the Best of the Wurst. Tickets are $5. Children younger than 12 will be admitted free. Sponsors include Zimmerman Honda.
11 a.m. Saturday, German-American Heritage Center & Museum, Davenport. $5.
8. Ward Davis
Ward Davis will play Saturday in Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Music starts with a special guest at 7 p.m., and Davis takes the stage at 9. Tickets, at $20, are available at http://tickets.warddavismusic.com/RockIsland. American singer/songwriter Davis hails from Monticello, Arkansas, by way of Nashville, Tennessee. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel and more.
9 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island Brewing Co., Rock Island. $20
9. JP Harris
JP Harris will be in concert at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. The show is for ages 21 and older. Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1983, Harris doesn’t consider himself so much a musician as he does a carpenter who writes country songs. His albums include "I’ll Keep Calling” and “Sometimes Dogs Bark at Nothing.” Tickets, at $15, are available at www.eventbrite.com.
10 p.m. Saturday, Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, Davenport. $15