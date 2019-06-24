1. The Bend Event Center open house and ribbon-cutting
A ribbon-cutting will start the events 4-7 p.m. Thursday, at The Bend Event Center, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline. Admission is free, but registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. The Bend Event Center is a state-of-the-art facility that features 4,400 square feet of venue space.
2. The Avey/Grouws Band
The Avey-Grouws Band will play 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at Murphy Park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, in The Bend Concert Series. The group, which won the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge, plays gritty blues, rock and Americana. They made it to the semifinals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Food and drink vendors will open at 6 p.m.
3. Party in Van Buren Park
A Party in the Park event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday in Van Buren Park, 300 S. Elmwood Ave., Davenport. Events will include food, family fun, music and informational booths from City of Davenport departments and Quad-City agencies, as well as voter registration.
4. Dog’s Day Out
Dogs and their people are invited to the first Dog’s Day Out event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fejervary Park, 1800 W 12th St., Davenport. More than 25 Quad-City pet-related businesses and services will be represented. Samples and coupons will be given away. Live music and food vendors will be featured. $5 per person – dogs will be admitted free. All proceeds from this event go directly to help homeless pets at the Humane Society of Scott County.
5. The Pena Brothers Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Trip Fundraiser
From 6-10 p.m. Saturday, the Pena Brothers will play at The Main Event, 3819 State St., Bettendorf. The band will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. This fundraiser will help cover the band’s costs to attend the ceremony in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Prizes, drawings and a silent auction will be featured along with music by the band.
6. Navy Week, with concerts by the U. S. Navy Concert Band
On Monday, June 24, Faye’s Field, Bettendorf, will be the site of afternoon festivities celebrating Navy Week, leading up to a performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes. From 1-3 p.m., the public is invited to meet sailors and see historical artifacts. Hands-on activities 3-5:30 p.m. will include children’s boat-building and a rain-gutter regatta. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., the U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes will perform. Visitors can bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Hosted by Lindsay Park Yacht Club and Navy Band Great Lakes, the concert band also will perform 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Mound Street, Davenport. Admission for non-club members is $5 at the gate.
7. QC Pridefest
From 4:30 p.m. until midnight Friday, noon until midnight Saturday in the neighborhood of Mary’s on 2nd, 832 W. 2nd St., Davenport., Pridefest continues with music, vendors, food and beverages in an event that celebrates the LGBTQ community and diversity. Weekend admission is $10 for adults and $3 for children. Among the features will be the Backseat Betty Band 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
8. Aaron Lee Tasjan
American singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This is a show for ages 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets, at $20, are available through www.eventbrite.com. The “Smoky Mountain News” says Tasjan's words are "soaked in spilled whiskey, misunderstood tears and dusty memories.”
9. Public Paranormal Investigation
A professional team will lead a public paranormal investigation 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday at Dan Vinar Furniture, 500 20th St., Rock Island. $30 includes supper, drinks and snacks. This is a fundraiser for the YMCA.
