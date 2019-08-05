1. The Tug Fest
The competition, and the cooperation, will be strong between Port Byron and LeClaire in the 33rd annual Tug Fest from Thursday-Saturday. The event will feature live bands, carnival rides, food, a children’s tug and a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Tug involves 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope stretched across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side will be pitted against each other to pull in the most feet of rope. Admission is free in both locations on Thursday, Family Night.
Thursday-Saturday, The Tug about noon, LeClaire and Port Byron. $5 LeClaire, $4 Port Byron on Friday and Saturday; free admission Thursday night.
“The Furious Bongos Play the Music of Frank Zappa” Friday at the Redstone Room in the River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show at 8:30 p.m. for ages 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) Tickets are $10 general admission in advance, $12 day of the show, at www.eventbrite.com
8:30 p.m. Friday, Redstone Room, Davenport. $10-$12
From 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, you can have breakfast with the cats at Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. A zookeeper will show you the critically endangered Amur Leopard, the vulnerable African and Snow Leopards and smaller but no less impressive bobcats and Pallas Cats. Tickets for children are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Tickets for adults are $25 for members and $30 for non-members. This includes zoo admission – stay after the breakfast stay and explore all day long and celebrate World Lion Day. Tickets are available at https://conta.cc/2Ni7GiU
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30
Join The Circa '21 Bootleggers and celebrate a professional theater phenomenon: The Bootlegger Pre-show. Since Circa '21's opening night in 1977, the Bootlegger Pre-show has been the opening act for every main stage production and a showcase for countless performers who began their professional careers as Bootleggers. "The Best of the Bootleggers" stars current Bootlegger staff in some audience favorite pre-shows over the years. Tickets are $53.55, which includes a 6 p.m. buffet. Call 309-786-7733, ext. 2 to order tickets.
7:15 p.m. Thursdays Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29, Circa ’21 Playhouse, Rock Island. $53.55
5. Prowl the Prairie
A free “Prowl the Prairie” program will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa. Learn what it was like for the first settlers of Iowa, create a covered wagon, make a craft, take a hike and enjoy lemonade. Participants will meet at the Menke Observatory. Registration is required: Call 563-328-3286 to register at least 24 hours in advance. The Wapsi Center is 1 mile west of Dixon off County Road Y-42E.
1 p.m. Saturday, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa. Free.
6. “Sister Act”
The Quad-City Music Guild will present “Sister Act” Aug. 9-18 at the Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. Parking is at South Park Mall, near JC Penney, with a free shuttle service to the theater. Tickets, at $16 for adults and $11 for children, are available at boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.
Aug. 9-18, Quad-City Music Guild Theatre, Moline. $16.
7. The Crooked Cactus Band
The Crooked Cactus Band, aka Los Nopales Chuecos, will play a free concert 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the LeClaire Park band shell, 400 W. Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport. The band plays a mix of Latin and classic rock, with a dynamic trumpet section.
7 p.m. Sunday, LeClaire Park band shell, Davenport. Free.
8. Charity Golf Outing
The Quad-City Parrot Head Club will host a charity golf outing with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Saturday (golfers will arrive at 10 a.m. to decorate carts) to benefit the Autism Society of the Quad-Cities (ASQC). The $70 fee includes golf, cart, dinner and band. Registration is limited to 72 golfers and is open to everyone, at Sunrise Golf Course, 3947 Moencks Road, Bettendorf. For more information or to register, visit QCPH.com. $70, $15 after-party only (food and band).
11 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sunrise Golf Course, Bettendorf. $70, $15 after-party only
9. Wildflower Walk
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a wildflower walk will begin at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This is one of a series of walks in which participants will learn basic techniques on how to identify wildflowers by exploring various prairies at Nahant Marsh through the growing season. This is a field-based class, so come dressed for the weather. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and/or a camera. It's $5 for members or $10 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit https://nahantmarsh.org/
9 a.m. Saturday, Nahant Marsh, Davenport. $10.
10. The Fey and Soultru
The Fey and Soultru will be in concert Friday at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the show at 9 p.m. Admission is $8. The Fey from Lincoln, Nebraska will appear with Quad-City soul-hip-hop artist Soultru as part of a short run of shows together. Both acts are signed to The Record Machine, a music label based out of Kansas City. The Fey is a rock-soul sextet. Soultru combines his poetic and lyrical talents with a soulful voice to forge his own sound.
9 p.m. Friday, Rozz-Tox, Rock Island. $8