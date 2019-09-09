Reading Adventures
The Quad-City Times and The Dispatch/Rock Island Argus will present the annual Reading Adventures event from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. The free family event features free books for children who will receive a new age-appropriate book to take home and enjoy. Bounce houses, crafts, live music and other activities will be featured, too. Sponsors include Arconic Davenport Works, Davenport Public Library, WQPT-Quad Cities PBS and Quad-Cities River Bandits. Face painting is sponsored by Eye Surgeons Associates.
Noon Sunday, Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Free.
'Singin' in the Rain'
The hit musical “Singin’ in the Rain” will be presented Friday, Sept. 13-Nov. 22 at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The musical is faithfully adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. It's filled with every memorable moment from the film and a downpour of unforgettable songs. Call 309-786-7733, ext. 2 to order tickets or buy online at circa21.com. Tickets start at $46.73.
Starts Friday, Sept. 13, Circa ’21, Rock Island. $46.73 and up.
Breakfast with the reptiles
Niabi Zoo, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley, will host Breakfast with the Reptiles 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, You’ll start the morning with a warm breakfast buffet and meet some reptiles up close and personal. Then you'll head out to the Reptile House and Biodiversity Hall to explore the diversity of reptiles that call Niabi home. Then you can enjoy the day at the zoo and be the first to speak to zoo educators and naturalists. Tickets are available through Sept. 9 or until sold out: Children ages 2 and younger, free; children 3-12, $18; adults, $30. Register online at https://conta.cc/2ZcS41Y.
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley. $30 for adults.
3 Years Hollow, Discrepancies, Alborn, Hong Kong Sleepover
3 Years Hollow, Discrepancies, Alborn and Hong Kong Sleepover will play at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, from $10 in advance to $12 day of show, are available at www.eventbrite.com for this all-ages show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, River Music Experience, Davenport. $12 day of show.
Coffee With Dogs
Coffee With Dogs, hosted by the Humane Society of Scott County, will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Dunn Brothers Coffee (ORA Orthopedics), 6101 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Here’s the perfect opportunity to meet some longtime residents from the shelter in a relaxing environment and get your weekend coffee, too. A variety of adoptable dogs will be on hand. From the proceeds, 20% will be donated to the shelter. Expert volunteers will be on-site to assist with adoptions.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dunn Brothers, Davenport. Free admission.
Ballet Quad-Cities "Musicmoves"
From motion to emotion, "Musicmoves" is an energetic season kickoff performance in the round, featuring all new original works set to ground breaking, rhythmic, dynamic 20th century music. Igor Stravinsky’s lively "Dumbarton Oaks" will be a featured treat. Live music and great dance will be part of this Ballet Quad-Cities celebration. Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Augustana College, Rock Island. Admission is $15-25. Information: call 309-786-3779 or go to BalletQuadCities.com.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15, Brunner Theatre Center, Augustana College, Rock Island. $15 and up.
Butterfly Lovers Concerto
In an East Meets West program, 6-wire virtuoso violinist Xiang Gao and Cathy Yang join St. Ambrose University pianist Marian Lee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Galvin Fine Arts Center, on Gaines Street north of Locust Street, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Featured will be classical music favorites and the music of China, culminating with a multi-media production of the “Butterfly Lovers” concerto – a Chinese “Romeo and Juliet” story. General admission is $20, $15 for faculty, alumni and seniors and $10 for children. St. Ambrose students will be admitted free with student identification.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Galvin Fine Arts Center, St. Ambrose University, Davenport. $20.
Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged
"Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a theatrical experience that brings Angel’s sleight-of-hand street magic, "mentalism" and some of his most memorable illusions to life in an intimate setting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets, at $52, $62, $72 and $92 are available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets start at $52.
Midwest Monster Fest
The Midwest Monster Fest will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Admission is $25 for a two-day pass, and $15 per day. A cosplay contest, F/X makeup challenge and a horror-themed pinup contest will be among the attractions. For more information, visit www.midwestmonsterfest.com.
Events begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Spotlight Event Center, Moline. $15 per day, $25 two-day pass.