Best of the week: 9 things to do in the Quad-Cities

You have free articles remaining.
1. Laura F. Keyes as Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Laura F. Keyes will portray Elizabeth Cady Stanton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. Keyes will portray Stanton, who was a well-known suffragist, after the Civil War. Free.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Moline Public Library, Moline. Free.
2. “Right to Harm” documentary
The documentary “Right to Harm” will be shown at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. The movie is about confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) and the impact they have on the environment. After the movie, a panel will include Dr. James Merchant, University of Iowa Department of Public Health, Diane Rosenberg with the Iowa Association of Responsible Agriculture and Mike Carberry of the Sierra Club. The free event is sponsored by the Sierra Club and The Green Sanctuary Team at the Universalist congregation.
1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, Davenport. Free.
3. Author Marcus Emerson
Author Marcus Emerson will be on hand 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Barnes & Noble, NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. He’s the author of the Ben Braver series. His newest book is “Ben Braver and the Vortex of Doom.” The first 50 customers will receive a sketch of Ben Braver. Free admission.
1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Barnes & Noble, Davenport. Free.
4. Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Masterworks V: “Requiem”
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra will present Masterworks V: “Requiem,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Written in memory of Italian poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni, Verdi’s “Messa da Requiem” is a religious work featuring a full chorus led by Augustana Professor Jon Hurty and four soloists. Tickets are $18–$65 adults each, and $10-$33 for students, available at https://qcso.org/.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Adler Theatre, Davenport. $18-$65.
5. The Soul Company
The Soul Company will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Jazz musicians, some formerly with Phat Katz jazz, will play jazz standards. Admission is free, with a $10 minimum purchase per person for this 21-and-older show.
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, The Grape Life Wine Store & Lounge, Davenport. $10 minimum purchase per person.
6., All Sweat Productions presents: Green Day tribute
All Sweat Productions will present the music of Green Day at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show, are available at www.eventbrite.com for the show that is for those 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue with a limited amount of seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.
9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, River Music Experience, Davenport. $15 day of the show.
7. Surf Zombies
The Surf Zombies will play in a free show with their reverb-soaked surf rock at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E. 2nd St., Suite 200, Davenport.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Davenport. Free.
8. Comedian Bill Engvall
Comedian Bill Engvall will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Engvall was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars,” and starred in his own sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.” He also was part of the Blue Collar Comedy concert films. Tickets are $25, $30, $40, $50 and $60. Doors open at 8 p.m. for the show for mature audiences only.
9 p.m. Friday, March 6, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $25-$60.
9. Sensory-friendly Screening: “Living in the Age of Airplanes”
At 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, a sensory-friendly presentation of “Living in the Age of Airplanes” will be presented at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Narrated by Harrison Ford, the documentary, filmed across seven continents, tells about the way airplanes have changed the world and people’s lives. The movie has been modified to be “friendlier” to the senses, including dimmed but not turned-off theater lights and a lower volume. Guests of all ages have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, and bring in outside food and drink for special dietary needs. Tickets are $5 per person, available the day of the show and at http://putnam.org/. Supported by the Autism Society of the Quad Cities.
2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Putnam Museum, Davenport. $5.