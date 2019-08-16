This four-day event includes music, comedy, film and art at 16 venues. Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox and Kat Wright will be among the entertainers. For a schedule, go to http://www.alternatingcurrentsqc.com
2. The Candymakers
As part of the summer concert series presented by Moline Centre, The Candymakers will be in concert 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Moline Centre Main Street, 619 16th St., Moline. Bring a lawn chair for this free performance. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
3. The 66th annual World Series of Drag Racing
At this family-friendly event, drag racing will be all day Friday-Sunday at Cordova International Raceway, 19425 Route 84 N., Cordova. General admission tickets start at $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $15 for Sunday. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted for $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. A three-day pass is $75 for adults, $20 for children, at 309-654-2110.
4. Birding Tour
Enjoy a birding tour at 6:30 a.m. Saturday at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. Participants can learn how to identify birds and habitats by sight and call and how to properly use equipment. Expert ornithologist Kelly McKay will lead the tour. Space is limited. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org. Cost is $10 per tour, $5 per tour for members.
5. Annual Family Fun Day
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, all ages can enjoy a free, fun day at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. This community event celebrates cultures and strength in neighborhoods and families. A parade will be 10 a.m. Among the other features will be food, merchant vendors, information booths, a three-on-three basketball tournament and live entertainment.
6. Annual Moonlight Parade and Festival
The 18th annual Silvis Moonlight Parade and Festival will be 2-10 p.m. Saturday with a variety of family activities in the downtown area. The parade will start at dusk (about 8:15 p.m.) Also featured will be craft and food vendors.
7. Sunny Sweeney
Country-music singer/songwriter Sunny Sweeney will perform Saturday at Rock Island Brewing Co., 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $15, $75 for VIP, are available at https://tickets.midwestix.com
9. Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s
Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s will doo-wop their way to the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Des Moines band stays true to the sound of original songs by Elvis Presley, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran, among many others. The free event is open to anyone 21 and older.
