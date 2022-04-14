Bottoms Up Burlesque celebrates 10 years of dazzling the Quad-Cities

Jessica DePauw — known on stage as Gypsy Le Moan — has placed almost 11,000 rhinestones on her outfit over the past two weeks, 4,000 on the shoes alone.

Most of the members of Bottoms Up Burlesque make their elaborate costumes from scratch.

She'll sparkle like a diamond this weekend at the Bottoms Up Burlesque 10-year anniversary shows this weekend.

"Hitting one year was exciting, hitting five years was exciting," Le Moan said. "Hitting 10 years — it's almost unreal, how good it feels to still be standing."

The anniversary celebration begins 6 p.m. April 14 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., filled with guests from around the Midwest. It's at The Speakeasy next to Circa '21 on April 15 and 16, featuring a male burlesque and performances from past and present Bottoms Up Burlesque favorites.

Le Moan joined Bottoms Up Burlesque just months after the group formed in 2012. She saw one of their first performances and fell in love, and despite not having any background in the style, she decided to dive in.

Bottoms Up Burlesque includes members of all genders, sizes and experience levels, Le Moan said.

"Burlesque is very inclusive to everybody, all bodies," Le Moan said. "If you are comfortable getting up there to strut your stuff, we will teach you how to do it."

Mac DeVille is the only founding member of Bottoms Up Burlesque still with the troupe today. Her foray into burlesque began with Burlesque Le Moustache, performing with them before branching off with other members to start their own group. She recalled that their first show sold out two weeks before they were to take the stage, kicking them into high gear.

The Mardi Gras-themed show went well, leading into a decade of performances of all different styles and themes. Other themes the troupe has performed with include Christmas in July, Stephen King and interactive murder mysteries — Le Moan's favorite.

DeVille said a countless number of people have performed in the group over the past 10 years, and while their core practice of deciding on themes and executing them with dazzling precision, they all have learned and grown together.

"I had no idea when I started burlesque what an impact it was going to have on my life and how long I would do it or anything like that, I had no idea the friendships I was going to make and the adventures I was going to go on," DeVille said. "It really is overwhelming and humbling and exciting."

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse and Speakeasy Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said Bottoms Up Burlesque has performed at the Speakeasy since the troupe's inception, bringing a dedicated audience with the niche they've carved in the Quad-Cities.

"It's been a wonderful 10 years," Hitchcock said. "They really have become one of our foundational acts."

While she doesn't want to stop performing, DeVille said she'll retire from Bottoms Up Burlesque in the coming years. She didn't expect to stay with the troupe for so long when she started it, and she knows it'll soon be time for someone new to lead.

Knowing that the troupe isn't planning to slow down any time soon, DeVille hopes to be invited back for future anniversary celebrations.

"It has always been our hope and our goal and our dream that we've created something that will outlive us," DeVille said.

