Broadway returns to Adler Theatre

The award-winning musical RENT, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical CATS, and the Tony and Grammy Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are coming to Davenport as part of the 2021-22 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season.

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions are under way. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

“While we’ve safely presented a limited number of reduced capacity shows this past year, we’re eager to welcome back our Broadway patrons this fall,” says Rick Palmer, executive director of the RiverCenter Adler Theatre.

Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-2022 Season

• RENT: October 3

• The Simon & Garfunkel Story: November 7

• Fiddler on the Roof: November 23

• Cats: December 1

• Beautiful: The Carole King Story: March 9, 2022