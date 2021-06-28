 Skip to main content
Broadway returns to Adler Theatre
Broadway returns to Adler Theatre

The Adler Theatre.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The award-winning musical RENT, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of Fiddler on the Roof, the record-breaking musical CATS, and the Tony and Grammy Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are coming to Davenport as part of the 2021-22 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season.

Sales for new and renewing subscriptions are under way. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

“While we’ve safely presented a limited number of reduced capacity shows this past year, we’re eager to welcome back our Broadway patrons this fall,” says Rick Palmer, executive director of the RiverCenter Adler Theatre.

Broadway at the Adler Theatre 2021-2022 Season

• RENT: October 3

• The Simon & Garfunkel Story: November 7

• Fiddler on the Roof: November 23

• Cats: December 1

• Beautiful: The Carole King Story: March 9, 2022

In addition to the titles in the 2021-2022 series, the rescheduled performance of WAITRESS from the 2019-2020 season will play June 1, 2022.

To guarantee seats, one can subscribe to a season subscription package starting at $200 for all 5 shows.

Call the Subscriber Hotline at 563-326-8522 (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or visit www.AdlerTheatre.com/Broadway.

Quad-City Times​

