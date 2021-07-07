Circa '21 brings Music on the Marquee back to Rock Island

Performers are headed back up to the Circa '21 marquee this August to present unique numbers and maybe even tease next season's shows at Music on the Marquee.

Circa '21 Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said the dinner theater decided to bring back the outdoor event after its immense success last summer.

"It was a COVID idea that people enjoyed enough to stick with," Hitchcock said.

The Bootleggers, the cast of the theater's showing of "Saturday Night Fever" and other guests will perform atop the Circa '21 marquee, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, to the crowd below at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and people can separately buy grilled food and drinks at the open bar.

Tickets are $20 for a table or chair in the main area in front of the marquee. People can also pay $10 to bring their own lawn chairs and watch the show in a different section. The 142 $20 seats are almost completely filled, Hitchcock said, and there is a 50-person limit on the lawn chair section.

Circa '21 veterans Brad Hauskins and Tristan Tapscott will host the event.