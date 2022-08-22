Circa '21 brings new shows and returning favorites to the stage for 46th season

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will bring five main stage shows to its audience in 2023, a mix of new productions for the theater and returning favorites.

The music of Queen will kick off the theater's 46th season with "We Will Rock You." The rock/pop musical, which follows two revolutionaries in their quest to save rock and roll after the apocalypse, will run Jan. 18-March 11.

"Grumpy Old Men: The Musical" will return to Circa '21 March 15-May 6 after seeing success in 2019. Based on the movie "Grumpy Old Men," audience will watch as the 50-years-running rivalry between two neighbors reaches new heights after a beautiful woman moves to town.

The theater's other returning show in 2023 is "Mamma Mia!" The Tony Award-nominated show will play May 10-July 8, telling the story of a daughter, mother and three possible fathers.

"Escape to Margaritaville" will make its debut at Circa '21 July 12, and run through Sept. 9. Blending Jimmy Buffett hits with original songs, the summertime musical follows a part-time bartender and singer who falls in love with a tourist.

Rounding out the 2023 season is "The Outsider," debuting at Circa '21 Sept. 13-Nov. 4. The satiric comedy show follows a gubernatorial candidate who looks like he's destined to fail and the political consultant hoping to turn the campaign around.

Two family-focused shows will play alongside the main lineup. "Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School will run March 30-April 22, and "Garfield" will take the stage June 6-24.

Information on season subscriptions and individual shows can be found at circa21.com.