Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse ready to at last boogie down for 'Saturday Night Fever'

Three days before opening night in June 2020, the cast and crew of Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse's "Saturday Night Fever" was ready to go. The show had been postponed more than once because of COVID-19, but the stage was set and they were prepared to take it.

Then, the announcement came: "Saturday Night Fever" and "Beauty and the Beast" were canceled because of health and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.

"It was a huge hit in all our stomachs," cast member Anna Marie Myatt said.

Now, over a year later, Myatt and the rest of the cast are about to bust out their moves to a full audience this weekend.

"Saturday Night Fever" will premiere Friday at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, and run through Sept. 11.

Performances are at 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Shows are set for Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the ticket office, which can be reached at 309-786-7733 ext. 2.

After an almost 16-month hiatus, Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said it's amazing to finally get back to it.

"It's very gratifying," he said.

