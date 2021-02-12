Circa '21 holding virtual auditions

Circa ‘21 is requesting online submissions for their upcoming production of Beehive: The ‘60s Musical.

Beehive: The ‘60s Musical is a fun, frothy flashback to the fabulous females, from The Supremes and Connie Francis to Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin, who unmistakably left their mark on 1960s pop music, matching big voices with big hairdos from the early decade bubble gum classics to the explosive late ‘60s soul sound.

The show will be directed by Augustana College professor and chair of the musical theatre program, Shelley Cooper, who will be making her Circa ‘21 directorial debut. Local favorite, Ron May will once again serve as musical director.

Cooper and May are seeking six people with spectacular pop voices, who are also good dancers. Circa ‘21 prefers local actors because of Covid-19 precautions, but will cast as needed. Production dates, including two weeks of rehearsal, are April 29 - July 10, 2021.

A breakdown of characters and requirements can be found at circa21.com/auditions. All roles in this professional production are paid.

Questions and submissions should be sent to Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com no later than Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0