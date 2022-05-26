Circa '21 invites Quad-Cities to see a fresh perspective on a tale as old as time with 'Beauty and the Beast'

Broadway's "Beauty and the Beast" has finally hit the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse stage, and the cast is inviting the Quad-Cities to be their guest and see the Disney classic performed with a fresh perspective.

"Beauty and the Beast" will run at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, through July 16, with performances 1:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. Sundays. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Circa '21 box office, 309-786-7733 ext. 2. More information on the show can be found on the Circa '21 website.

Circa '21 Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock said "Beauty and the Beast" had the most buzz out of all the shows from the 2020 season that had to be canceled due to COVID-19, and it has been well worth the wait. Part of the cast and the director, Shane Hall, were able to return for the project.

"It's really kind of bittersweet to be putting it on two years later and having it go as well as it's going," Hitchcock said.

Savannah Bay Strandin, who plays Belle in the production, said that without giving too much away, they're performing "Beauty and the Beast" like it's a tale no one has heard before.

"Everyone knows the story, but I feel like we bring some new elements to it," Strandin said.

Strandin said Belle is one of her favorite Disney princesses from childhood, alongside Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." But this production's Belle isn't as unfailingly sweet as her movie counterpart. As she's stuck in a new place with someone who's keeping her captive, Strandin said Belle wasn't inclined to be nice all the time.

Belle starts out closed-off and unhappy, but as the show progresses she begins to shift her mindset alongside her captor. It wasn't just the Beast who had some growing to do.

"I think you see both Belle and the Beast change," Strandin said.

Kyle Defauw made his professional and Circa '21 debut as the Beast last weekend, fresh off graduation from St. Ambrose University. Both the preview shows had to be moved due to an actor testing positive for COVID-19, so the cast's first public show was performed for a packed house.

"The opening went great," Defauw said. "I was very satisfied."

He and Strandin were cast in the production after the original actors weren't able to return to the rescheduled show, and they've been preparing since late March to perform. The Beast also presents one of the most elaborate costumes Defauw has had to change in and out of, but it's been a fun experience.

While there are tickets still available, they're starting to go fast, Hitchcock said, so those interested in attending a show should buy them soon. Audience members handed out plenty of praise after the shows, getting up for standing ovations starting before curtain call.

"People just absolutely loved it," Hitchcock said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.