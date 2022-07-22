Circa '21 veterans work together to avoid calamity in 'Disaster!'

A cast of Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse veterans will take the stage again to try to survive kooky calamities set to 1970s hits this summer in "Disaster!"

Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, will put on "Disaster!" July 22-Sept. 10, with shows at 1:15 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for evening performances, which include a meal, cost $58.55, and Wednesday matinee admission costs $51.73.

Tickets can be purchased at the Circa '21 box office or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.

Tony Award-winning musical "Disaster!" follows a cast of characters, from a disco star to a reporter to a nun, who have made their way to the grand opening of a floating casino and discotheque. They all have to work together to survive when a series of disasters strike. The show features "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High" and more funky tunes.

For the first time, the 14-member ensemble is made up of actors who have performed at Circa '21 before. Bobby Becher and Thomas Besler both performed in "Beauty and the Beast," and director Amy McCleary has returned to Circa '21 after directing and choreographing "Saturday Night Fever" in 2021.

"Having familiarity with so many of the people in the cast already, there's kind of a built-in chemistry, which is really important to a show like this," Besler said.

For the cast members who performed in "Beauty and the Beast," Becher said they could have kept with that show forever — and they feel the same way about "Disaster!" Both are engaging and rewarding to work with, and music from both are a hit with audiences.

However, jumping from the Disney hit to a more adult spoof musical has been a fun challenge. Having that familiarity in the cast and crew has been helpful in shifting styles for the show, Besler said.

"It's nice that Circa is open to doing such a wide variety of shows, especially back to back like this," Becher said. "For us that are doing both it's really nice to keep us on our toes, and keep us engaged and having fun, and audiences will too I think."

While the two actors and director don't have any specific superstitions related to avoiding disaster on stage, Becher said they try not to deviate from the routines they've developed in case it throws them off their rhythm. With a fast-paced, ensemble show like this, one person's change could change other's reaction to it.

While trying to make it through earthquakes, fires and killer rats alive, McCleary said the characters have to put aside their issues and work as a unit to survive. Beyond the surface of catchy songs and funny moments, the show has a message that lends itself to the world today.

"I think in today's world, which is very divisive ... it's very them-versus-us, with generations and everything battling each other," McCleary said. "It just goes to show you that these people, this group of characters, they have to work together to get out of that disaster."