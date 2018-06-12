Walking into his exhibit on the fourth floor of the Figge Art Museum, Steve Banks points to its title, which following his name reads, "Pop Culture Palimpsest."
"Do you know what that word — Palimpsest — means?" Banks, a Davenport resident, asks.
After a head shake, he defines Palimpsest as an "old religious text."
"Back then, you couldn't just get paper. It was expensive," he said. "So the texts would be re-used and filled with two or three or four generations of information."
Even when something new was written on the text, he explained, you could still see traces of whatever was written before.
That's kind of how Banks approaches his artwork.
Banks constructed many of the colorful, detailed and dynamic works in "Pop Culture Palimpsest," which opened June 9 and runs through Sept. 2, from pieces he had already, at some point, called finished.
Ahead of the exhibit opening, Banks revisited some of his work and added layers of paint, collage and carved elements.
"This one was hanging on a wall in my apartment for several years," Banks said. "I passed by it and thought, 'This could use a little something extra."
Handwritten title cards, with some names crossed out and dates that span a decade, reflect the pieces' multiple versions. For example, one title card reads, "Wardrobe Malfunction." Its previous name, "Fandago" is seen with a line crossing it out.
Banks' collection — his first at the Figge — is full of pieces that mix "low culture things with fancy high-art."
“I’m very fascinated by putting those things together,” he said.
Banks was also inspired by the Figge's fourth floor gallery space, complete with long stretches of wall space and high ceilings.
"It seems like an excellent opportunity to make something bigger than my usual run-of-the-mill kinds of work," Banks wrote in a behind-the-scene blog chronicling his artistic process leading up to this exhibit. "How about a 5 foot-by-20 foot mural? Why not?"
Over its five panels, the rust-covered mural, "Processionalization: Power Lunch With The Tasaday," features building-esque forms and machine parts. Below the mural is a sea of ceramic debris, with items that look like cartoon faces, coins, building fragments, hamburgers, stacked deli sandwiches and waffles.
"It's kind of like stifling through your everyday life and figuring out what is important and what is not," Banks said.
The concept came from Banks’ fourth grade social studies class, in which he and his classmates learned about Tasaday, a Stone Age-era tribe of humans that lived in a remote cave in the Philippines.
“When I went back to do some research on it, I found out it was all a hoax,” he said. “So, it became more about that than this tribe."
Looking around the gallery space, Banks says months, and, really, years, of work went into this exhibit. Banks received a Quad-City Arts’ Arts Dollar$ Project Grant, which allowed him to hire a few interns to help pull off pieces of the exhibit in time.
“That one alone took about 200 hours,” he said, pointing to one canvas.
That’s just a detail, though. And there are a lot of other details to notice at this exhibit.
"When people look through all of it, I hope they have fun," he said. "I hope that in general they get the sense of play."
Upon entering and exiting “Pop Culture Palimpsest,” one wall shows about a dozen crossed-out almost-names of the exhibit. They include “Attack of the Pretty Picture,” “(Alphabet) Soup of Lies,” and “Asking Questions Above Our Paygrade.”
“We thought about all these names before we decided on this one,” Banks said. “I think it’s cool to see the process.”