Davenport Junior Theatre celebrates 70 years of sharing passion for arts with kids

Kris Meyer met Davenport Junior Theatre founder Mary Fluhrer-Nighswander for the first time when she was 9 years old. The Junior Theatre costume shop coordinator's first production was "Peter Rabbit" in 1974, in which she played the scarecrow. She still keeps in touch with some of the kids she performed with, she said.

Thinking of how Fluhrer-Nighswander — a powerhouse of a woman with high expectations for the passion and participation of the youth she worked with — would feel about the theater now, just over 70 years after she created it, Meyer said she'd be thrilled.

"I think she'd be incredibly proud that it's gone on this long," Meyer said. "I don't think she would be surprised because she knows about the value of it all, but I think that she would be extremely happy that the level of involvement that the kids have, and that we've been able to continue to progress with that."

The Davenport Junior Theatre will celebrate 70 years in operation with a picnic and the opening of its new museum. The public is invited 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to the theater, 2822 Eastern Ave., to enjoy free food and drinks, activities, a mobile stage and live music. The celebration was supposed to be held last summer, but it was pushed back because of COVID-19.

A committee of 10 Davenport Junior Theatre students came up with much of the programming for the celebration, building booths and set pieces, working with local businesses and organizations for donations and contacting alumni to share their stories.

Katelyn Morris, 15, has been with the Davenport Junior Theatre since she was 8 years old and has the longtime friendships she's created in common with Meyer. She helped set up the festivities and said she's gotten quite a few funny stories from alumni.

"A lot of my best friends are from Junior Theatre, so I think that sense of community is definitely part of the experience," Morris said.

Keeping the community alive hasn't always been easy, Davenport Junior Theatre Development Director Daniel Sheridan said. He got involved with the theater as a student in 1994 and has held various roles in the theater since, with few breaks in-between.

Fluhrer-Nighswander founded the theater in 1951 and steered the ship for almost 40 years. Bonnie Guenther, who had worked with the theater since the 1960s, took over until the mid-2000s. After Guenther, Sheridan said the theater switched leaders often and sent the program into a lull. After he came back to the program, Sheridan and the theater staff came together to focus their energy under a shared vision — making sure the students had the best experience they could.

"It's really about truly serving the kids," Sheridan said. "I think that an organization, if it can really stick to its mission, and it's a good mission, it can pull through some hard times."

The theater has adapted over the years, expanding from just acting classes to giving kids the opportunity to learn every aspect of theater production, from set building to directing to costuming. During the height of the pandemic, programming went virtual, allowing 700 students from 11 states to participate. On average, around 1,850 students are in the program every year.

Looking ahead, the theater will focus on the foundation of the theater and not overstretching the staff and students. It's about the "why" right now, Sheridan said.

For Morris, the theater is a home away from home. She's comfortable there, but the program also takes her out of her comfort zone — in the theater's production of "Imagine That," which premieres this weekend, she dies on stage twice.

She and everyone else in the theater have been given a chance to express themselves, she said, and find what they love the most.

"Junior Theatre's slogan is 'be brave, be bold and have fun,' " Morris said. "I think that really does stand true to Junior Theatre because it's just such an open and welcoming place, and it really allows everyone there to feel comfortable and confident enough to really be themselves."

