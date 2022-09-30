Dynamic Status Gems dance group teaches young women passion, confidence

The stifling heat of the Thurgood Marshall Learning Center gym was a stark contrast to the chill of early fall outside — dancers shed layers and shoes as soon as they walked in the door for practice. Their voices echoed across the room as the group got ready, stretching and going through moves to the beat of a drumline practice in the hallway.

T'Nauzhae Robinson watched from the edge of the court as the girls ran through sets, armed with a giant speaker for music and her phone for notes. Dancers, ranging from near-toddlers to teenagers, stopped by as they ran past, talking rapid-fire about something that happened at school or asking about moves and costumes.

Robinson started Dynamic Status Gems three years ago to give herself a change and the girls she works with a fun, productive outlet, and in doing so created a bond of sisterhood that many of the dancers cherish outside of practice and competition.

"Starting the dance team, it was always a dream [of mine] to do something, and I wish there was something around like this when I was younger," Robinson said. "I've never had nobody really to look up to besides my parents, so having somebody that's in elementary school looking up to me, it really means a lot."

Dynamic Status Gems is a majorette-style competitive dance group, Robinson said, that also incorporates hip-hop and praise and worship. They perform throughout the Quad-Cities and beyond, and have placed in national competitions.

Growing up an athlete and a dancer, Robinson has a lot of experience with teams and competition. She played basketball in college before transitioning fully to dance and attending the Academy for Performing Arts. Her parents and many of the dancers were involved with the Metropolitan Youth Program drill team before it was disbanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they moved to Dynamic Status Gems.

Robinson was 21 when she started the team and said there were many people who wanted to give advice without actually reaching out a hand to help. Her family has always been behind her, however, helping with choreography, costumes and finances.

Yosava Robinson, T'Nauzhae Robinson's mother, straightened lines and clapped out counts during practice, watching with a keen eye for foot placement and the angle of arching backs.

"Starting a dance team is really stressful," Robinson said. "Like nobody sees the behind-the-scenes work that I do, they just see the nice dance."

Coaching the team also makes Robinson a role model for the girls — both a privilege and a responsibility, she said.

Not a day goes by, practice or no, without Robinson hearing from one of the girls. The coach said they do team bonding outside of rehearsals, like sleepovers and other get-togethers, which in turn helps them trust each other more while performing. Teenage girls may have their spats, she joked, but they have each others' backs.

Amiah Bester, 14, began dancing five years ago, and said she's more comfortable on this team than she's been on any other. She and other dancers in the group said they've learned confidence and leadership skills alongside dance, and have gained friendships that go beyond the stage.

One day, Bester hopes to start her own dance group.

"I feel like I can be myself around them without feeling awkward," Bester said. "It's everybody, to be honest. Coach T, and the way the girls were before I joined, I knew I was going to fit in."