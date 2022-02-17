Figge Art Museum explores Mexican-American border in exhibit

Walking into the Figge Art Museum Katz Gallery, it's not the photos lining the walls or the unique instruments displayed on white pedestals that instantly grab your attention — it's the music.

Sounds of tapping, plucking and resonant beats fill the air, creating an atmosphere that feels vast and ageless, transporting you far away from Iowa's dreary winter. Paired with larger-than-life photos of stark desert landscapes and evidence of many human's trek across its surface, the exhibit tells the complicated story of the Mexican-American border region.

"Border Cantos | Sonic Border," a traveling exhibit created by photographer Richard Misrach and composer and artist Guillermo Galindo, opens in the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, Saturday and will run through June 5.

"It's going to be an amazing immersive experience for our audience and it will help allow our visitors to look, listen and learn about these complicated issues surrounding the border," said Figge Art Museum Executive Director and CEO Michelle Hargrave.

Galindo recorded the music played in the exhibit — a four hour-long piece — on instruments he created using materials found at the border, which are on display in the exhibit. Misrach's photos show different scenes around the border, from abandoned sections of fencing to a lone barrel filled with water for those crossing the desert.

In addition to the main exhibit, the Figge has coordinated programming to encourage visitors to engage with the exhibit and their own feelings surrounding immigration and humanity.

People will get to tell their own migration story on a large world map in the Learn to Look gallery, as well as read the stories of students who attend Black Hawk College. Students in the Creative Arts Academy have also taken inspiration from the exhibit to create their own pieces of art, which are displayed in an adjacent room.

A wall made with foam bricks, each inscribed with a message of strength and connection, will sit in the lobby where people can add bricks. It will be constantly changing, said Figge Director of Education Melissa Mohr.

This exhibit has allowed for many partnerships, Mohr said, from student visits to educational programming to artist presentations. Visit the Figge's website to learn more about events.

"At the heart of everything we do is partnership and collaboration," Mohr said.

With the exhibit and the programming developed alongside it, Mohr said the Figge education team identified some themes they wanted to convey, Mohr said: migration, immigration, humanitarianism, empathy and storytelling. These are ideas that can bring people together, and in talking about them, they can make both the Figge and the community a safer and more inclusive space.

"We all often face barriers in our lives, whether they're things that are set for us or they're difficult choices, or barriers based on our demographics or nationality," Hargrave said. "This is really an opportunity to reflect on those barriers, what barriers we have encountered, which ones are real, which ones were imagined and how might we dismantle them."

