Figge Art Museum offers free admission in July

Figge Art Museum

The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. 

The Figge Art Museum has waived admission fees for the month of July. 

Sponsored by Cal Werner and Jill Werner, visitors can view traveling and permanent exhibits and attend programming at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, for free. 

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 

In addition to the Figge's permanent collection, pieces and exhibits on display include "John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist," "Corn Zone" and "Urban Exposure: The American City Scene."

