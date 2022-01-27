Figge Art Museum showcasing elementary students' works

For children struggling with their emotions, whether it's from limited social interaction in and out of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic or other upheavals, art can be a good way to safely and creatively express their feelings.
The Figge Art Museum is giving local students the opportunity to showcase the work they've poured their heart into this spring through the "Young Artists at The Figge" exhibition, which opens this weekend.
Artwork from elementary students across the Quad-Cities will rotate through the Figge Art Museum's second-floor Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery through May 15, with a different school district presenting its students' work each week.
The Muscatine School District will present its students' work first. The Moline School District will showcase works next, followed by Bettendorf, Geneseo, Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Davenport school districts. The Rock Island-Milan School District will round out the exhibition.
Most of the art will be 2D.
An iteration of "Young Artists at The Figge" has been around since before the Figge itself, Figge Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator Brian Allen said. Pieces are chosen by each district's art teacher, along with any themes they may want to implement. In the past, districts have submitted works with themes of self-portraits or other topics.
Giving students the chance to show their work in a professional art museum can open a new door of thought, Allen said, letting them see how art interacts with the real world and maybe even instilling future dreams.
"It gives the students a sense of pride, and shows them that art is happening outside of their classroom and in the world," Allen said. "It's also a way for us to highlight the importance of what they're doing and of art education is in the school districts. Not every school district has art."
There's a change in the atmosphere of the Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery compared to the rest of the Figge when students' art is shown, Allen said. Guests may not expect it, but it's wonderful to have a more carefree exhibition alongside the Figge's other displays.
"I feel like it's refreshing to see children's art, and they're not self-conscious at all," Allen said. "There's a playfulness there. So it's a way for us to celebrate their creativity and give recognition to those students who are doing that."