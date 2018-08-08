Art is seemingly all around in downtown Rock Island.
A stroll through 2nd Avenue alone displays colorful benches, murals covering sides of old buildings, sculptures and statues — including one resembling the dressed-up Blues Brothers near 18th Street.
Another form of public art has recently been added to the mix: Parking meters.
Don’t be alarmed: These meters are of the friendliest kind.
A dozen unused parking meters have been painted by area artists and are now sprinkled around Rock Island inside businesses and organizations.
Four of the colorful meters can be permanently seen in an outdoor “Meter Garden,” built earlier this summer at Arts Alley, a space next to Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave.
In addition to creative paint jobs, the meters were re-engineered to read, “Please Donate” instead of “Expired.” When a coin is entered, the message switches to, “Thank you.”
Any money collected will go toward Rock Island’s city-wide public arts initiative.
“We don’t see it as a massive money maker,” Chandler Poole, the city’s community and economic development director, said. “We want to get the word out about public art.”
The project comes from the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee and, according to Poole, falls in line with the city’s 2015 Arts Plan, which outlines the goal of expanding the arts program beyond the downtown area.
The committee was inspired by a similar project launched in 2013 in San Mateo, California.
“We said, ‘This is really neat and interesting,” Poole said. “Can we do this here?”
At every step, the answer was “Yes.”
The Public Works Department had plenty of old parking meters, which Rock Island began removing in early 2016, on hand to donate to the project.
The Q2030 Grants Program at the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend offered a $2,000 grant.
A call on social media to area artists was met with “overwhelming” interest.
The completed meters were unveiled during an April Rock Island City Council meeting and the meters began finding homes in May.
“Hopefully it catches people’s eye,” Poole said. “I think people will see them and be entertained by them and maybe want to know more.”
In addition to an outdoor garden at Arts Alley, art meters are displayed at the following locations during business hours:
- The Artery, 1629 2nd Ave.
- Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave.
- Augustana Teaching Museum of Art, 3703 7th Ave.
- Rock Island City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave.
- Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave.
- Ballet Quad-Cities, 617 17th St.
- Cool Beanz Coffee House, 1325 30th St.
- Bike and Hike, 3913 14th Ave.
- Lee's on 14th, 1428 14th Ave.
The meters, according to Erik Reader, executive director of the Downtown Rock Island Partnership, serve as “another great initiative to make Rock Island the hub of arts activities in the Quad-Cities."
Next week, the outdoor Meter Garden is expected to be added to a map with locations of studios and public art that’s displayed on several outdoor kiosks in Rock Island.
The map is updated a couple times per year, according to Poole.
An online photo gallery of public art, on the city’s website, is updated more frequently. As of this writing, the gallery features 55 pieces of public artwork.
And, Poole said, “We’ll keep adding to that.”