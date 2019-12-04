'Frozen Jr.' a hot hit for bustling Rock Island youth theater group

After moving into the building occupied by the ComedySportz troupe from 2010 to 2019, Center for Living Arts installed seats, new risers and new lights. The size of the stage was doubled, so it's now 24 feet wide and 24 feet deep. Hayz said his favorite renovation was adding a spiral staircase up to a small raised level at stage left, which serves as Elsa's tower in the “Frozen” show.

Their bar area now serves chips and sodas, and the center has applied for a liquor license.

Jenna Kitterman, a sixth-grader at the Rock Island Center for Math and Science, has been involved in shows at the Center for Living Arts for four years. She said she was thrilled to play Anna the first weekend of this production. “I always loved to sing and dance when I was little,” she said.

“Theater allows you to do that,” Dino said. “If there's a seed in them of allowing you to express — just the process of being in a show and getting up on stage, I think that just waters that seed and nourishes it. We hear that from parents a lot, even if their kids aren't die-hard theater fans."