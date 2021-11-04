It's a Mystery to perform a murder mystery dinner to die for at Skellington Manor

For most of the Quad-Cities, with the end of October comes the end of enjoying entertainment containing murders and mysteries. Even Skellington Manor in Rock Island takes down the haunted house it constructs throughout the whole building for the month.
However, the event center doesn't just return to escape rooms and wedding receptions. Throughout the colder months tables of local sleuths will arrive hoping to solve a murder before dessert is done in between laughs and interactions with the outrageous cast of characters.
It's A Mystery will bring murder, mayhem and many, many laughs to Skellington Manor this fall and winter.
"People love it, they get the people interacting with them and having a laugh," Skellington Manor owner Penni Steen said. "There's nothing better than that."
It's A Mystery will put on catered murder mystery dinners from November through May, with the first scheduled for Nov. 12. The troupe will switch up shows throughout the season, with special holiday plots around Christmas.
Steen said next week's show is already almost sold out. Those interested can buy tickets at the manor's website.
Skellington Manor has hosted It's A Mystery since the space at 420 18th St, Rock Island opened in 2009, and Steen said it was an immediate hit due to the troupe's reputation from performing in hotels and at private events for years beforehand.
Scott Naumann — Bettendorf alderman, director of business development at Point Builders and It's a Mystery writer, actor and producer — is excited to bring people together for a night of laughter again.
Naumann has been involved in theater since high school, and he and his wife started It's A Mystery in 1997. He loves bringing laughter to his audiences, and said it's very rewarding to have people leaving the room happier than when they came in.
"It's the greatest hobby I think a person can have," Naumann said.
Without revealing any of the twists and turns dinner guests will experience next week, Naumann said the group's opening performance is set at a third-class golf resort. The cast of "dynamic and diverse" characters include a golf pro, groundskeeper, dance instructor and distraught wife, all debating, bickering, and — if they aren't to be believed — obfuscating the truth, all in a hilarious manner.
Audience members don't have to take characters' words at face-value if they seem suspicious, Naumann said, because physical clues will be handed out to each table, along with solution cards to write down who could be the murderer.
While correct guesses are all well and good, the funny responses are more likely to be read out loud to the crowd.
"We'll get an extra 10 minutes of laughing, just about what people will write," Naumann said. "We have the privilege of reading that aloud at the end."
While there won't be as much interaction as in the past due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Naumann said people can expect plenty of funny moments, as there isn't a serious bone in this show's body.
The group performed at the manor once over the summer to a crowd of around 150 people, welcoming newcomers and long-time murder mystery dinner patrons alike. It was great to get back to playing with crowds again, Naumann said.
"It was like we never left," he said.