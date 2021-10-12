New Figge exhibition confronts binaries and viral spread of ideas

Gilmor — who lives in Cedar Rapids — has visited the Figge before. She does have one piece in the Figge's permanent collection, from a project she did during the Bix Festival in 1991. This is her first show at the museum, however.

The exhibition's pieces are made up of things Gilmor found while clearing out her studio after retiring. The first sculpture she made came out looking like illustrations of the coronavirus, spherical with blunt spike protrusions. This was an accident, she said, but it did fit one of the ideas she wanted to convey.

"It's about literal viral spread, but it questions the viral spread of ideas and issues, and what is good or bad about that," she said.

Also touched on is the fluidity of borders, boundaries and binaries, and challenging them. Issues having to do with designated space, like isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic and immigrants trying to cross borders, have been prevalent over the recent past. However, she wants people to craft their own narrative as they view the pieces.

It's a very physical experience, and hard to put into words, Gilmor said.

She's very excited to have her work shown in the Figge, as its white walls and open rooms lend well to her vision. It's also an outstanding museum, she said.