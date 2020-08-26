No bull: TV pilot includes Quad-City filmmakers, performers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s no bull: Viewers will see a lot of Quad-City faces in the pilot for a limited television series.

Colleen Krantz, of Adel, Iowa, worked with a cowriter on the pilot episode of the show, "Complete Bull," which centers on a young woman who works as an artificial-insemination technician.

“She’s a fertility specialist to cows,” Krantz said. The one-hour drama has lot of room for comedy, she said.

“It’s the story of this young woman who, after getting an animal-science degree, worked in marketing in the Twin Cities, then goes through a crisis in her professional and personal life.”

The character Lainey Dwyer (played by Chicago actress Hannah Ruwe) becomes involved in the cattle-insemination business after her father suffers a heart attack.

Krantz, who grew up on a cattle ranch, wrote the script with Bridget Flanery-Fownes, who hails from Krantz’s hometown of Guthrie Center, Iowa.

“She has been acting in Hollywood for a while,” Krantz said. “She kind gave me the nudge to get going on it. We wrote the pilot episode together.”