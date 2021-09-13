Playcrafters Barn Theatre announces 2022 season

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will bring five shows to its Mainstage and three to its Barn Owl series in 2022.
The theater announced its 2022 season lineup Monday, running February through November.
The Mainstage productions include "The Odd Couple" by Neil Simon in February, "Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced" by Leslie Darbon in May, "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansbury in July, "Sylvia" by AR Gurney in October and "12 Angry Jurors" by Sherman Sergel in November.
The Barn Owl Series strives to bring new theater to the Quad-Cities, either new productions or traditional ones presented in a new way. The three Barn Owl shows in 2022 include "Rabbit Hole" by David Lindsay-Abaire in March, "Dog sees God" by Bert Royal in June and "The Christmas Letter Writing Club" by Quad-Cities native Tom Ackers in August.
Those interested in directing one of the Mainstage shows or "The Christmas Letter Writing Club" can apply by Sept. 30 online.