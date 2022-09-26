Playcrafters Barn Theatre announces 2023 season

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will bring classic works and contemporary stories to its stage next year.

"Barefoot in the Park," a romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, will kick off the Playcrafters' 2023 season Feb 10-12 and 17-19. The story follows a young couple learning to live together in their fixer-upper of an apartment.

Agatha Christie's "Witness for the Prosecution" will run March 23-25 and March 30-April 2. The murder mystery focuses on the wife of a man accused of murder and the actions she takes to ensure he walks free.

Another well-known tale, "Sense and Sensibility" by Jane Austen, will take the stage May 5-7 and 12-14. Audiences will watch as sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood handle grief and uncertainty after the sudden passing of their father.

"Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott will run July 21-23 and 28-30. Also about sisters, the story follows the four March sisters as they grow up, grow apart and come back together again.

"Skeleton Crew" by Dominique Morisseau will run Oct. 6-8 and 13-15. Part of Morisseau's Detroit Project, the play tells the story of an auto factory that's close to shutting down.

"Almost, Main" by John Cariani will close the 2023 season Nov. 10-12 and 17-19. A series of small plays make up the production, all set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine.

The theater's Barn Owl Series, which aims to bring new theater to the Quad-Cities, will put on "Stop Kiss" by Diana Son on June 9-11 and 16-18 and "Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker on Aug. 18-20 and 25-27.