Quad City Arts presents "Art on Lockdown" exhibition by local and regional artists

Most of Lisa Mahar's work is bright and happy. She utilizes found objects to combine painting and collages, often bringing fantasy scenes to life.

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, however, she had some other feelings she needed to express. Instead of colorful tiles and elaborate designs, the painting hanging in the Quad City Arts Gallery is a muted self-portrait, with demons representing everything building inside Mahar coming out her wide-open mouth.

"This painting was so healing. For me, it was healing, because this is how I was feeling when I painted it. Exactly like that..." Mahar said. "And I don't know if it was anger, but it was frustration at what was going on, and realizing that the world was never going to be the same."

Mahar's piece is displayed as part of Quad City Arts' "Art on Lockdown" exhibition, housed in Quad City Arts Gallery at 1715 Second Ave., Rock Island. The exhibition will be on display, with pieces for sale, through Dec. 3.

"Art on Lockdown" began as an effort to keep artists creating and provide a creative outlet when many people weren't able to go about their daily lives. Quad City Arts presented it as a no-fee competition to win a spot or spots in the gallery exhibition.