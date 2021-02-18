Quad-City Music Guild to present 'Spamalot' virtually

Quad-City Music Guild plans to stream its June show, "Monty Python's Spamalot."

The company said it decided to stream, rather than present the show live at the Prospect Park theater, because of continuing state limitations on audience size and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The musical comedy will be available for streaming at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and June 12, and at 2 p.m. June 13.

Season ticket holders with a 2020 ticket package and patrons who had already purchased single tickets for the show will automatically receive a link to see the production.

Ticket holders without streaming capabilities can call the box office for a refund or voucher.

Additional tickets for streaming will be available for purchase closer to the production dates.

Quad-City Music Guild will make decisions about the rest of the 2021 season on a show-by-show basis, based on COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations.

For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com.

