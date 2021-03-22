Quad-City Musical Guild to return to in-person performances

Tickets are available for these productions. The box office opens March 22 and will be open 5-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Or call 309-762-6610, or email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.
"Mamma Mia!" and "Matilda" will be produced in person in July and August, and "Holiday Inn" will be produced in December.
Ticket sales are temporarily suspended for those shows, while the theater determines capacity.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Actors John Whitson, playing Tony, and Callen Brown, playing Maria, lock eyes on stage at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline. The Quad-City Music Guild presents the final weekend of "West Side Story" Thursday-Sunday.
Quad-City Music Guild actors Molly Seybert, who plays Consuela, and Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt, who plays Luis, practice a dance together backstage before performing "West Side Story" at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline. The show runs Thursday-Sunday.
Actors Brad Heinrichs, playing Diesel, far left, Andy Sederquist as Riff, middle left, and Nik LaMaack as Snowboy, right, sing, "Jet Song" on stage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Volunteer makeup artist Suzanne DeReu works on makeup for actor John Whitson, who plays Tony, in the dressing room area at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline. The Quad-City Music Guild presents "West Side Story" Thursday-Sunday.
Sound Designer Kayla Sierra-Lee monitors audio levels while reading through the script during the performance at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Bonnie Gray of Le Claire checks in at the ticket window at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actress Callen Brown, who plays Maria, gets ready in the women's dressing room at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Light Designers Zachary, left and Alex Chaplain go through some last minute checks on the lighting at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actor Michael Alexander, who plays Bernardo, looks in a mirror while getting ready in one of the dressing rooms at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
A selection of photos from the play are seen backstage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actor Andy Sederquist, playing Riff, sits at a bar stool talking with Tony, played by actor John Whitson at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Costumes are seen hung up in the women's dressing room as the actresses attend a cast meeting before the show at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Musician in the orchestra pit warm up as the audience fills in at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actors Zoe Replinger, playing Pauline, and Daniel Williams, playing Action, swing together during a full dance scene on stage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actors Adam Sanders, playing Nibbles, and Anthony Greer, playing Chino, play a scene on stage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actors stretch backstage to prepare for dance scenes at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actresses put on finishing touches to makeup and hair before getting into costume in the women's dressing room at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actors wait for their moment to run on stage from in the wings at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Patrons fill the lobby area thirty minutes before the show at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actors on stage play out a dance scene between the Jets and the Sharks at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actor Joseph Lilian, who plays Juano, smiles and laughs while talking with Actress Emily Tinsman, who plays Sally, backstage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
An actor ties his shoes before heading out for sound check at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Music Director Bob Manasco looks up at an actress while she sings for a sound check 40 minutes before the show at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
Actor Jake Walker, playing Lieutenant Shrank, acts out a scene on stage at Prospect Park Auditorium in Moline on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
GALLERY: Quad-City Music Guild hosts West Side Story
The Quad-City Music Guild hosted the opening weekend of "West Side Story." The show will run through July 16.
