Quad-City Musical Guild to return to in-person performances
Quad-City Musical Guild to return to in-person performances

Quad-City Music Guild will re-open for in-person performances with its July show, "Mamma Mia!" Pictured is "West Side Story," a production from 2017.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Quad-City Music Guild will perform its July and August shows in person.

The Moline-based theater is still working out seating capacity, and plans to require masks for all patrons and volunteers.

It will perform "QCMG Cabaret!" featuring songs from favorite productions, as a live stream, April 9-11 and April 16-18. 

Its first show of the season, "Monty Python's Spamalot" will be streaming only at 7:30 p.m. June 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. June 11.

Tickets are available for these productions. The box office opens March 22 and will be open 5-7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Or call 309-762-6610, or email boxoffice@qcmusicguild.com.

"Mamma Mia!" and "Matilda" will be produced in person in July and August, and "Holiday Inn" will be produced in December.

Ticket sales are temporarily suspended for those shows, while the theater determines capacity.

