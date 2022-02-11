Quad City Symphony Orchestra brings voices of cancer survivors, community to stage in "Karkinos"

When Kelly Hill takes the Bartlett Performing Arts Center stage Saturday night, she'll bring the story of her and her family along with the story of her character. In portraying the maid who supports an empress through her fight with an invisible — but all too real — monster, Hill will share the story of her mother, who is a breast cancer survivor, and her father, who died of cancer.

Hill's mother, Diane Hill, was interviewed about her experiences with breast cancer to create the Quad City Symphony Orchestra Production, "Karkinos," her daughter will perform in this weekend.

"I'm very excited for her to be able to see this project, that she is also deeply connected to, come to life," Kelly Hill said.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra, along with a troupe of singers and dancers, will perform "Karkinos" 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

"Karkinos" tells the story of an empress — who represents a cancer patient — having to battle a monster, Karkinos, the unseen embodiment of cancer played by a chorus of performers. Joining the empress is the maid, a representation of a cancer patient who's already battled Karkinos, and an angel representing the medical community.

The project was created in collaboration with the Living Proof Exhibit, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for healing and other benefits through art to those affected by cancer.

Augustana College associate professor of composition and music theory Jacob Bancks wrote the opera, taking inspiration and guidance from more than 30 interviews with local cancer survivors, oncologists, radiologists, social workers and people who serve as support for those diagnosed with cancer, like family and friends.

Terri Reinartz has worked with Living Proof Exhibit for years, after she was treated for breast cancer. Also interviewed by Bancks, she said the way he's portraying cancer as something not seen, rather than personifying it, hit it right on the mark.

"It just gave me goosebumps thinking about it, because it's always there in the background," Reinartz said. Once they've told you that you have cancer once you start near treatments, when you no longer go to the doctor ... It's always there in the background."

Rehearsals were filled with a positive spirit, Nathaniel Sullivan, who plays the angel, said, and a little something extra. There's a certain energy that comes with shows the cast knows are important on more than just a technical or artistic level, but will have a deep and personal impact on most — if not all — who see it.

"That's one of the most compelling things, is that there's personal meaning for everyone," said Quad City Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Brian Baxter. "I mean, it is this fantastical story, but it's personal for everyone in their own way. So I think that it definitely changes the vibe in preparation for the performance."

Almost two years have passed since the opera was first slated to premiere, giving it time to evolve. Dancers weren't involved in the original production, but were added later since they had the time to work out a new component, Baxter said.

Those involved in "Karkinos" have also had time to grow, both within their roles and in life. Waiting as the premiere kept getting pushed back connected Bancks with one of the themes of the opera — that cancer, like many hard periods in life, require "tremendous patience."

"When I wrote the opera, I would have said I was a patient person, but the pandemic has taught me just how much I need to learn this lesson myself," Bancks said.

Kelly Hill said she's proud that everyone involved in the production kept working to ensure it was performed, despite having to push it back. It's taken longer than expected, but the time and patience it's taken to bring "Karkinos" to the stage has only made it better.

"It's a really special piece, and it's made more special by the fact that it's been delayed for almost two years," Sullivan said. "I'm just so glad to be a part of it and excited to share it with the Quad-Cities."

Diane Hill, along with Reinartz and other interviewees, will be in the audience at Saturday's performance, ready to see in full what they helped create.

Both mother and daughter are prepared for it to be an emotional experience. Diane Hill said she's most likely going to cry, but it will be wonderful to see her daughter convey their story.

"Watching her perform such a personal experience in her own life will be very, very satisfying," Diane Hill said, "and I think healing for her and for me, and maybe, hopefully, everyone that's in the audience."

