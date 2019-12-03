REVIEW: 'Knives Out' is sharp comedy-mystery with great ensemble

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blanc, always with a smirk, asks everyone to explain their whereabouts and relationships with the other people — he comes off a little like Peter Falk in television’s “Columbo.”

Housekeeper Fran (Edi Patterson) is the one who came upon the dead man. But it’s Harlan’s nurse Marta (Ana De Armas) who may hold the key to unlock all the answers: She is unable to lie without throwing up.

So, with Marta as his Watson, Blanc begins to pry the truth out of her and answer dozens of questions — including who hired Blanc in the first place.

I love the way the family tries to come off as compassionate, yet, after much questioning, they begin to show signs of superiority and greed. Although this is mostly a comedy, the film has something to say about social class and the sense of entitlement underneath its laughs and surprises.