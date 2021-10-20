Rocky Horror Show to blast expectations away at Circa '21 Speakeasy

The theater will also sell prop bags before the show for $4. No outside props will be allowed.

Props for the Speakeasy's "The Rocky Horror Show" will include a newspaper, rubber gloves, noisemakers, toilet paper and playing cards. Instructions on the bag will let audience members know when to use each prop, during specific scenes and songs. The newspapers, for example, are to be used along with Janet as she and her fiance Brad walk through the rain to Dr. Frank'n'furter's mansion.

Circa '21 Director of Audience Development Brett Hitchcock advised first-timers to google the show before they go, to get an idea of what they're getting into. It's not for the easily offended.

"Whatever their expectations are, we're going to blow them out of the water," Hitchcock said.

Audience participation is also a must, from singing and dancing along to the iconic songs to yelling at the actors on stage. There will be plenty of regulars who've attended the show every season since Circa '21 began performing it six years ago to follow along with for those unsure of Rocky Horror rules and etiquette.