Roundup: Quad-City theaters bring holiday season to the stage

Quad-Cities theaters are getting into the holiday spirit with special productions, from tried-and-true classics to unique winter shows. Their stages will be filled with festive music and dance, along with heartwarming moments that remind audiences of the reason for the season.
Here's a roundup of shows running through the holiday season:
"Winter Wonderland," Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse: Follow the tale of a father who wants to celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas with his family and ends up traveling back in time to 1921 in "Winter Wonderland," a musical written for Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The show will run through Dec. 29, with matinee and evening shows that include food options. Information on showtimes and ticket pricing can be found online. To purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 ext. 2.
"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn," Quad City Music Guild: Head to Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, to experience song, dance and holiday spirit at "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn." The Quad City Music Guild will perform the story of a man who leaves the big city to settle down, but misses musical performance. He pairs up with a schoolteacher to turn his home into a magical inn, but their performance may end when his best friend tries to lure the teacher away. The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Reservations can be made by calling 309-762-6610.
"A Christmas Carol: On the Air," The Black Box Theatre: The classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and three Christmas ghosts will be told through the lens of a 1940s radio show at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Commercials and wacky sound effects will aid in the atmosphere of the stage-production-disguised-as-a-radio-production. The show will run Dec. 2-12, excluding Dec. 4. Tickets can be purchased online.
"Deck the Halls," The Mockingbird on Main: Also featuring a radio show — without a classic Christmas story to go along with it — "Deck the Halls" will showcase what happens when the star-power cast of a radio show is snowed out of the studio and those trapped inside have to take over. The unlikely cast includes a janitor, writer, producer and assistant station manager. The Mockingbird on Main, 320 N. Main St., Davenport, will perform the show at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9-11 and 16-18. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
"The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical," Adler Theatre: Santa's Scout Elves are returning to the Quad-Cities this holiday season for "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical." They'll transform the stage of the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, into the North Pole with music and dance at 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Ticket prices start at $29.95, and can be purchased online.