Two of William Shakespeare's best-known plays are planned to be performed in Genesius Guild's 2019 summer season.
The next season also includes a Greek tragedy that explores one of the most basic questions of human nature, a rewritten Greek comedy and ballet. All performances will be offered free in Rock Island's Lincoln Park through the only theater program of its kind in the United States.
The schedule will be:
June 7, 8, 9: Ballet Under the Stars (Ballet Quad Cities)
June 15, 16, 22, 23: Shakespeare: "The Tempest"
June 29, 30 & July 6, 7: Euripides: "The Bacchae"
July 13, 14, 20, 21: Shakespeare: "Hamlet"
July 27, 28 & August 3, 4: Aristophanes: "Ecclesiazusae"
The Genesius Guild is also seeking directors for the season. Submissions are welcome from all, regardless of prior directing experience. Directors are paid a stipend. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 22. Information and an application form are available at genesius.org.
The free Genesius Guild performances at 1120 40th St., Rock Island, focus on the classics. Greek tragedy, performed in mask, and Shakespearean comedies and tragedies, performed in period style, costume and scenery, are the base of the schedule. The season traditionally ends with an adapted Greek comedy.