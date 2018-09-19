The Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse will close its 2017-2018 season with the comedy "Mama Won't Fly."
The comedy will be 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 5:45 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3 at the theater in Rock Island, 1828 3rd Ave. Wednesday matinées will be at 1:30 p.m.
Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Hunnicutt works to get her mother from Alabama to California to attend her brother's wedding, but her mother won't fly on an airplane, so she has to drive cross-country in four days. Along for the ride, is the bride-to-be, Hayley Quinn.
It was written by the team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, who've had plays "The Dixie Swim Club" and "Always a Bridesmaid" at Circa '21. Warner Crocker will direct and actors include Don Denton, Erin Churchill, Kay Francis, Miranda Jane, Deborah Kennedy, Autumn O'Ryan, Tom Walljasper and Kimberly Camacho.
Ticket prices are $51.89 for the evening dinner-and-show productions and $45.15 for the plated-lunch matinées. For reservations, call the ticket office at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or visit circa21.com.
— Times Staff