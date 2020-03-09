This week in the Quad-Cities: It's a Grand, green parade, a visit from Foreigner and more.

The Grand Parade XXXV begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, Rock Island, and winds its way west through downtown Rock Island following 4th Avenue to 20th Street to 3rd Avenue to 17th Street to 2nd Avenue to the Centennial Bridge, where it crosses the Mississippi River to Gaines Street in Davenport. It then heads north to 3rd Street and east on 3rd to the RiverCenter. It’s free.

The Voices will be in concert at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. As individual artists, most of them have toured all over the country, with some on international circuits as well. The Voices hit national television in 2012 when they appeared on "The Steve Harvey Show," where their segment was and still is the second-highest viewed video on his show. Admission is free for this 21-and-older show.