This week in the Quad-Cities: It's a Grand, green parade, a visit from Foreigner and more.

1. St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Grand Parade XXXV begins at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, Rock Island, and winds its way west through downtown Rock Island following 4th Avenue to 20th Street to 3rd Avenue to 17th Street to 2nd Avenue to the Centennial Bridge, where it crosses the Mississippi River to Gaines Street in Davenport. It then heads north to 3rd Street and east on 3rd to the RiverCenter. It’s free.
2. The Voices at Rhythm City Casino
The Voices will be in concert at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. As individual artists, most of them have toured all over the country, with some on international circuits as well. The Voices hit national television in 2012 when they appeared on "The Steve Harvey Show," where their segment was and still is the second-highest viewed video on his show. Admission is free for this 21-and-older show.
3. Foreigner
Foreigner, whose hits include “Double Vision” and “Cold As Ice,” will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, at $69.50 to $115, are available at Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.com
4. "Photography for Animal Shelters, Fosters and Rescues"
"Photography for Animal Shelters, Fosters and Rescues” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, hosted by Francescon Portraiture and Friends of Hauberg Estate at Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Participants can learn to pose and photograph shelter and rescue animals in their best light, write creative scripts to go along with the photos, and use social media for adoption efforts. Register for the free event at www.momentsbylisa.com/
5. "Kindernature – Turtles"
“Kindernature – Turtles,” will be presented at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave, Rock Island. Tickets for the program, for 3-to-5-year-olds, are $8 per child with an adult, $4 for each additional child. For tickets, call 309-794-0991 or go to edu@qcgardens.com. Participants will meet Tortuga, which is Spanish for “turtle.” Children can learn about why turtles have lived millions of years and how they survive in the wild.
6. Mermaid Party at Fairmount
A mermaid party will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. “Splashy” crafts, games and more will be featured. Admission is free.
7. Radkey & Druids
A winter Live@5 concert will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at River Music Experience, 129 N Main St, Davenport, with Radkey & Druids. Sponsored by Cush Comfort and partnering with Lopiez. The all-ages show will be free.
8. Indoor Chalk Festival
An indoor chalk festival will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Participants can watch chalk artists at work and make colorful art that will be displayed in the Great Hall for the rest of Spring Break. The event is included with admission: ages 1-59, $9; free for those younger than 1 year and $5 for ages 60 and older.
9. “Dancing with the Stars Live!”
“Dancing with the Stars Live!” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E 3rd St, Davenport. Tickets, at $45.50-$125, are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
