Bettendorf artist reveals complexity, beauty of the human body

She has been selling her art on Etsy since 2015, and Walsh is in the top 1% of Etsy sellers. She has sold 15,000 prints of her anatomical fine-art paintings. Many reflect specific cells of eyes, ears, taste buds, and nerves.

“The idea behind it is our senses are a gift, a lovely gift, but they’re often wasted — not used for good things, putting bad things in front of our eyes,” she said. “That’s why each has a high and low or light and dark. We can take the gift of the senses in one of two directions.”

Some of her works are 3-D pieces made with raised paper, glue and heavy varnish. “It bothers that watercolor is not seen as an intense medium,” Walsh said. “I wanted to do something more structural to show what watercolor could be, if you give it a little bit of love.”

She won first place at the Rock Island Art Guild in early February with a painting of the temporal bone in the skull, and she’s working on a series of all the bones in the skull and later will do bones of the hands and ribs.

Many of her customers work in the medical field, and others have gone through health hardships, including fertility issues.

The Bereskin exhibit was “a dream come true,” Walsh said. “I just feel very lucky and proud.”

