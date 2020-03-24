We need a little light these days. So the Kall Christmas Lights are back, Corona Kindness style.

The lights! The beats! The fun! It’s a little free dance-worthy party to life the spirits of Quad-Citians.
As long as they stay in their cars.
Every year, thousands of folks take in the Kall Christmas Lights, 75,000 lights twinkling in sync with Christmas music, at 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport.
The Kall family has joined forces with the Cook family (no relation to a Quad-City Times reporter) across the street to present the Corona Kindness Lights, a nightly show to give the community a boost of happiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The families set up the display Saturday so it fits with shows Aubrey Kall, 26, created through her lighting business, Luminous Harmony Light Shows.
The programs, about 9½ minutes long, run continuously 8-10 p.m. with two songs playing back-to-back.
To see the show and hear the music accompanying it, visitors tune in to 107.1 FM on their car radios. The show begins after a brief message from Erika Kall, Aubrey’s mom, explaining the Cooks across the street “offered their home as a canvas.”
She also asks visitors to be considerate of each other and the neighbors, and to stay in their cars to maintain social distancing.
Tis week, you’ll hear “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Gangnam Style” by Psy.
The tunes will change each Monday. The shows will run until Quad-City businesses and schools can return to normal operating hours, or if traffic becomes too disruptive for their neighbors, Aubrey Kall said.
A week or so ago, an article circulated online about another family who put up Christmas lights during the pandemic. Aubrey Kall saw it on various lighting forums.
“Since it went through the lighting community, we thought ‘OK, we’re doing this,’” she said.
Josh and Amy Cook and their four sons have enjoyed the Kall lights for some time.
“I’ve just put lights up and kind of hoped for the best that they work,” Josh Cook said. “The boys absolutely loved the (Christmas) show.”
When they saw the light show on their own house, the boys “were all trying to dance in the van,” Cook said. “I think it’s just a good way to get people to smile."
“This is an awesome opportunity to do something across the street and let our neighbors have the spotlight,” Aubry Call said. “Through my business I have a library of songs already done.”
“It’s a sneaky way to get around the quarantine. No one is leaving their car,” said Aubrey Kall, who enjoys watching visitors bounce around in their cars in time to the music. “This is just something for the community to do.”
No one makes any money from the display. Updates will be on the Kall Christmas Lights Facebook page.
Because the songs will change, “People have a reason to come back." she said.
“We wanted there to be something positive to talk about."
Concerned about COVID-19?
